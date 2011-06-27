  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 1999 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V8
Combined MPG151514
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg13/17 mpg12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.5/416.5 mi.318.5/416.5 mi.300.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.24.5 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG151514
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm250 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.2 l4.2 l4.6 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4750 rpm205 hp @ 4750 rpm220 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV6V6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front hip room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomnono37.8 in.
Rear hip Roomnono64.9 in.
Rear leg roomnono32.2 in.
Rear shoulder roomnono64.7 in.
Measurements
Length207.4 in.207.4 in.225.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6250 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.7.3 in.7.3 in.
Height72.7 in.72.7 in.72.4 in.
Maximum payload1675.0 lbs.1675.0 lbs.1635.0 lbs.
Wheel base120.2 in.120.2 in.138.8 in.
Width79.8 in.79.8 in.79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
