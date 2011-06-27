Used 1993 Ford F-150 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Can't think of life without it
I bought this truck new in 1992 with 11 miles on the odometer. Outside of some basic repairs like the water pump, mufflers, shocks, warped brake rotors it has been flawless in its reliability. The old venerable 302 lives up to heritage. The bench seats are a little uncomfortable on long hauls. My dad is still amazed 10 1/2 years later how quiet this truck is and how well it rides down the road.
Rebuilding "Bullet"
Previously I had a 1997 F 150 that after 295,000 miles the engine finally failed. So i was broke and needed a trailer puller. Ended up with a 93 extended cab 351W 4x4 long bed with trailer package. It had 135k on it when i bought it's now 147. I have replaced the engine with a 351 RV improved remanufactured engine. I think I have a tranny problem so the power is not good. The mileage is about 12 mpg which will be an issue when fuel gets to $4.00 a gallon. It is a daily driver now. For the money that you will spend on a new truck, this is a good value. Even if you invest in a rebuilt motor and tranny. It gets you down the road.
Awesome Truck
I bought my 93 f150 in 1997 with 40,000 miles, i now got 217,000 and still runs like new! This truck is very Reliable as long as you keep up to date and well maintained. For being an old hunk of truck, its a very nice ride (if you don't mind a little noise on the side) and hauls great. This truck has never let me down. I've had a 07 Chevy 1500 and Ram 1500 (almost NEW work trucks) with less than 200 miles, both tranny's blew at around 124- 135,000 miles, the rams engine even went at 150,000.("these trucks were just for driving state to state with little or no cargo") That leaves me to say that the 93 f150 is more reliable than most newer models trucks.
Hunk of Junk!
This truck has left me stranded multiple times. Sure, its good looking, but thats about it. Its constantly breaking down. Its at 182,000 miles and its like it needs to be rebuilt from the ground up. Maybe back in the day it was a good truck, but it does not age well at all. Oh yeah, Paint fades badly, and the vehicle rusts a lot.
Only 135,000 miles so far
Great on road and off. The best truck I've ever owned. Has the stronger twin traction beam front end that was replaced with the girlly-boy car suspension in the front that ford went to when the rules for off road racing changed. Finding a well maintained used vehicle is a must for reliability. I got lucky with this one.
