Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage SuperCab Consumer Reviews
Unbelievable Reliability
I can't say enough about this truck. I bought new in 7/04 and now have 58,000m, and as of 4/09, I had a blinker lightbulb go out. THAT's IT FOR REPAIRS!!!! I changed tires and redid the brakes as was necessary due to wear and tear, but otherwise...not a single problem (other than a lightbulb) in almost 60,000 miles. Not even a squeek problem. If you can find this as a used truck, I would GO FOR IT. I long hauled my boat and at other times my trailer, and had NO PROBLEMS towing them over mountains etc. More than enough power on my 4.6L Triton V-8. Who needs the bigger V-8? Not me!!! One of the few truely quality items I have ever had the joy to own in my entire lifetime. (I'm 56).
Very reliable !!
My 2004 F-150 Heritage has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. Currently, it has 161,000 miles and has had all routine maintenance performed.Starts evey time without fail. The 4.6L engine has proven to be more power than I need. I have owned a 97 and 98 F150 with the 4.2L V6 which seemed to have just enough power and were reliable as well. I recently test drove an 2013 F150 with the 3.7L V6 and the EcoBoost V6... What a powerplant !! I was pondering trading in my 04 but, it just didn't give me any reason to do so. First of all it's" paid off ". My goal is to reach 300K !!After all the years of ownership it still Rates 5 Stars !!
2004 Ford F-150 Heritage - a great truck so far!
I am the second owner of a well-maintained 2004 F150 (V8) Heritage Supercab. I purchased the truck last year as a daily commuter, and thus far it has performed flawlessly without any issues, mechanical or otherwise. As others have stated in similar reviews, the turning radius and overall ride has proven to be one of the best features of this truck. Simply put, for an older truck, it is surprisingly comfortable to drive. Updated Review (6/9/2019) It’s been nearly four years/24K miles since my last review and I haven't experienced any problems to date. Overall, I’ve been very pleased with the performance and comfort of the truck.
Best vehicle buy I've ever made
Bought new in Dec. 2004 when the Heritages had big discounts. Cost 20k new. 67,000 miles now, one blown fuse. Less than a buck in total repairs! 4.6 has more power than I need. Pulls boat with ease. Lived in MN, 55 mph speed limit, got 17-18mpg on the road. Moved to SD, 75mph speed limit on interstate, 65 on 2 lane hiways. Really sucks gas at 75mph, down to 12-13mpg. At 65mph it gets 15-16. Just a quirk of the engine- tranny combination I guess. Put bigger- 265-75-16 tires on at 40k to replace the too small 235-70-16 tires it came with. Much better. Trouble free truck, great to drive, 4wd great in snow. Squeak in the dash the only minor annoyance. Best vehicle buy of my life-I'm 62
Very Good Pickup
Have had this truck over 5 years now. It is not perfect but darn close. Have not had any real problems so far. I have had it back to the shop only once and that was for some door moulding that was coming loose. I don't put many miles on this truck each year but it has performed great so far. Fuel mileage could be better but hey, it's a truck. Finish/paint looks as good as the day I bought it. Probably only real complaint is road/wind noise. Some of that may be due to tires. Would not hesitate to buy this vehicle all over again.
