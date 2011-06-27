  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. 2019 Ford Explorer
  5. 2019 Ford Explorer SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Ford Explorer SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Explorer
5(68%)4(0%)3(20%)2(0%)1(12%)
4.1
16 reviews
Write a review
See all Explorers for sale
MSRP Starting at
$32,365
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Desert Copper Package

vince, 01/17/2019
XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
39 of 46 people found this review helpful

I just bought a 2019 Ford Explorer with the Dessert Copper Special Trim Package. the copper colored center insert is pure junk. With only 300 miles the copper insert in the seats center is badly deformed. Lindsay Ford in Wheaton, Maryland tried to make this sound normal which it is not. Many other leather seats in my many other cars have never bagged out and deformed like this even after years of wear. Lindsay Ford is either not technically competent or outright dishonest. I have filed a complaint and am awaiting a response from Ford.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Drive it! Dream it up!

JH, 03/30/2019
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
18 of 21 people found this review helpful

When you first see this vehicle, you would think it's to big to drive. The length and width of the SUV. I couldn't believe how smooth and studied the explorer was, the navigation system is wonderful, spacious seats, and luggage room. Also a gas saver I did a fill up twice it only took $36.75 to get from Alabama to Gulfport MS. I really enjoyed riding in the SUV, this will be my next own vehicle. Thanks Ford

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

My Platinum 2019 Explorer

Tom Hull, 02/13/2019
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
32 of 39 people found this review helpful

The styling of the Explorer, I think is one of the best in the industry. Performance is spectacular. Trading up to the 2019 Platinum, from the 2014 Limited was a wonderful surprise. If anyone is considering a upgraded version of an SUV the Platinum Explorer is what I’d recommend.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Transmission Failure

Keith Clem, 12/02/2019
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I purchased my Ford Explorer Sport about a year ago and the transmission failed. Fortunately I was driving on a local street and not on a freeway as when it happened I came to a complete stop. I have 12,652 miles on this vehicle so warranty wil cover it but now I have a little anxiety it will happen again in a less convienent time and location so I will most likely trade it in for another vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

New car, 3 weeks and screen goes blank.

Randy Spaldingding, 10/13/2019
XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
10 of 12 people found this review helpful

Screen went blank today. Service dealer said his Mustang also does that. It did come up when we started next trip. What will it do next trip?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Explorers for sale

Related 2019 Ford Explorer SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars