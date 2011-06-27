Used 2016 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews

2016 Explorer Sport. Great Family SUV. 2019 update C.M. , 08/16/2016 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful If you want a SUV that has great acceleration, the bells and whistles technology has to offer and fits your family comfortably for long road trips this is the car for you! I originally had a 2014 Limited Ford Explorer but 290hp is not enough for a heavy SUV. (aka CUV) So I traded it in for a 2016 Explorer Sport and WOW love this one! With 365 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque it's the engine my Explorer needed. My husband and I tested it in the real world. We were able to get 0-60 in 6 seconds flat, not bad for amateur drivers;). This car is so comfortable for long road trips. Traveled straight for 9 hours with my husband (um we did stop for bathroom breaks three times) , my 81yr old mom, my 6'1 tall son and his girlfriend and every one was so comfortable. I know people think the third row leg room is small, but my son is 6'1 and he rode in the third row just fine. My 81yr old mom is able to get in second row seats very easily because the design of the foot entry is lower then other SUV's. For example she couldn't get in the Jeep Grand Cherokee I was thinking of getting before I bought my Ford. I also love the new additional front camera on my Sport it helps me menuever tight corners like at some fast food drive-thrus. My Sport is loaded with Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot warning which is a definite plus, we used it all the time during our 9hr road trip. Sorry to read some reviewer's Explorers breaking down on road trips, but my personal experience with my 2014 Explorer Limited and now my 2016 Explorer Sport is that they both have been driven with no problems except the Sync system shut down twice and we had to reboot it by turning off the car and then on again, other than that absolutely no problems with engine, comfort or technology. 13,800 miles driven so far. Update 2018: After putting in 30,000 miles we still had no problem with our 2016 Ford Explorer Sport except for the Sync system which was really slow. All is solved now! We traded it in for a 2018 Ford Explorer Sport with the 365 hp eco boost engine. (Note: This is NOT the XL with the outside sport trim, I don’t know why Ford decided to offer that, it confuses people!) It’s loaded with 2nd row bucket seats which I highly recommend. I’m so happy with the new 2018 Sync system, it works like a dream! It has Apple Car Play and Android Auto capabilities! Umm..It’s just my own taste but the Explorer Platinum model is just too fancy for me. I’m done now. This 2018 Ford Explorer Sport is a keeper! It’s now August 2019 and my Ford Explorer Sport is very dependable! Absolutely nothing wrong with it and I still love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Nice vehicle...but oh, those seats! paul dekoekkoek , 11/16/2015 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 70 of 75 people found this review helpful Full disclosure--I'm reviewing based on a week traveling with this as a rental vehicle as sort of an extended test drive before making an expensive purchase! Maybe this won't get published as a result and interpret accordingly. I've read all the online reviews of the 2016 model, looked at all the specs, compared to several other competing models that I've researched and test driven, and had some extended seat time before arriving at my conclusions. Disregard required ratings for things that can only be evaluated with months and years of ownership time like reliability, maintenance costs, etc. under the "Reliability" and "Value" categories. Overall, this is a great vehicle and I understand why many people ultimately decide to purchase one. It has the combination of luxury, styling, technology and performance that's hard to beat. The turbo v6 is a treat and I averaged 22-23mpg across over 500 miles of driving 70-75mph. City mileage in true urban/suburban traffic leaves a bit to be desired as I was more in the 12-14mpg range then, though perhaps not appreciably different from the normally aspirated standard v6. I also appreciate the lane-keeping assist (though not always reliable even when lanes clearly painted and favorable conditions for it to work). Most of the electronics and "Sync" were good, though I kept getting a "usb input error" message on screen from one of the charging ports used to charge phones that I don't get anywhere else. Will chalk that up to Microsoft and perhaps the next generation Sync3 on next year's model will improve some of these little annoyances. The highway ride is quiet and smooth, with minimal steering adjustments required to keep it tracking straight. I enjoyed driving it and all the electronic parking aids are useful though I didn't try the parallel parking assist. In the interest of keeping this review fairly short, won't go into all the details of everything I checked, but overall found the technology and features in this model to be very good. It's not going in my garage, however, for one simple reason--seat comfort. I plan for this vehicle to be the family roadtrip hauler and this is the fatal flaw for me. I can nitpick a few other items that I wasn't thrilled about, but could learn to live with, but seat comfort is a major problem area for me at least. Even with the Platinum's "Nirvana" leather and seemingly infinite amount of adjustment (including massaging seats), I eventually developed significant lower back pain over the course of many consecutive hours behind the wheel. I'm not sure if the highly inboard dead pedal placement is part of the equation, but the seat cushions' contours felt too narrow and the bottom cushion too short (at 6' 1", I'm not tall enough to expect that to be an issue) resulting in sciatica symptoms. I tried to wish them away as I really liked the vehicle enough to strongly consider buying one. Could just be the way it fits me, though I'm apparently not alone given what I've read here and elsewhere. For reference, both the Dodge Durango and Toyota Highlander (the latter with it's inflatable front seat edge extender for more thigh support) feel much more comfortable to me. There may be other vehicles in this class with even better seat comfort, though I have ruled them out for other reasons. My recommendation--try to get some extended seat time to confirm long-haul comfort if traveling on long trips is part of the intended use. Such a nice vehicle, though it won't work for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Performs as Good as It Looks Johnny Utah , 10/05/2016 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful The Sport is a perfect SUV for performance and comfort. The front and rear cameras are a plus and love how they get washed when you use the washer fluid, the interior is roomy and comfortable (front seats could use some work, but I got used to them). I use it to tow and the motor has plenty of power. Trans is smooth. The ride is quiet and smooth. The fuel mileage is great in my opinion for a 5,000 pound 364hp 3-row SUG (I get 25 highway, 17 city, Overall 19 combined based on my commute and driving conditions). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

FAULTY THROTTLE BODY Christine , 07/10/2016 XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I got my 2016 Ford Explorer in mid August of last year. Today (Saturday) as I was driving home from errands on a busy street, the Explorer started to shimmy, engine light came on and I was basically without power. I "limped" home, called a tow truck and had it brought in to the dealership. It has 8,200 miles on it and I haven't had it for a year yet and the thing crapped out on me!! Thank God this didn't happen to me as I was driving on a busy Los Angeles Freeway like I do during the week!!! I could have been seriously injured or killed due to the vehicle dying on me and someone slamming in to me. The service guy at the dealership told me that he's had a boatload of 2016 Explorers come in with the same problem and that a recall should be coming soon. That tells me right there that Ford is liable. I mean really Ford, you've known about this throttle body problem for a while now. Someone is going to be killed or seriously hurt because of this defect. Is that what you're waiting for?! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability