Used 2013 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews
Towing Issues
I just bought a 2013 Explorer with a tow package with the intent of occasionally needing to rent a trailer as I had done with my previous vehicle (a 2009 Edge). I found out after the purchase that U-Haul has black-listed all model years of Explorer and will not rent towable equipment that will towed by any Explorer. This fact was not know by the dealer.
New vehicle impressions
Purchased vehicle in Fort Myers FL and had accumulated less than 400 miles on same before undertaking our trek to extreme Northern NY... the car performed very well and the mileage improved as we drove. Ride comfort and seating is superior. The car has 302a pkg, so all of the toys and features apply...forward facing radar is truly impressive in high speed traffic situations. The blind spot detection works very well and the lane minder too, had to play some to find out if it worked. Had one incident with the closing rate detection on the radar as a panic situation occured in front of me, the heads up display and braking assist performed as they were designed, added to my feeling of safety
Do your own homework before reading these reviews
I bought my car used with 30000 miles on it in perfect condition. I fell in love with it when i saw that it had everything that i needed and more. As a mom this car fit all my needs, and it was way better than my mini van. The My Ford Touch is wonderful! it can find even the hardest of places on the GPS and never fails on me. i have to admit at first i was a little overwhelmed with the touch sensitive buttons and all the buttons on the steering wheel, but i found myself quickly learning and it wasn't that hard. I have had no problems with my Explorer just the usual maintenance. the only thing i have found i do not like is when the third row head rests are up it does make it hard to see out the back but the fix was just not having them up when they were not in use, but that is also why the backup camera is a dream, and the other thing is it is a bit slow when trying to get up and go, but I'm also used to a mini van that had a lot of get up and go power behind it. As i was reading these reviews i started to second guess myself because of all the negative comments people had to say about theirs, but people need to realize that not everything can be perfect and that sometimes parts are defective. There is no perfect car brand they all have the problems. with that i am still in love with my car and everything about it!
Great choice for Wife
I traded my wife's 2010 F150 for the Limited plus everything. She was disappointed in performance of the V6 vs the V8 in the F150. However even with her lead foot, she has managed to get between 20- 21 mpg. Excellent compared to the 16- 17 mpg in the F150. I have averaged 24- 25 mpg when I drive. She loves all the features and has found the MFT (My Ford Touch) to be easy to use.... She struggles with the IPhone. Overall great trade and no issues.
Randy's Explorer
I recently took a trip of approximately 1,300 miles and got 25.2 mpg. The trip was mostly interstate driving. Changed the Michelin tires at 65,000. Could have gotten 70,000 miles, but didn't want to risk them on a long trip. Changed the front brake pads at 60,000 miles. No other repairs.
