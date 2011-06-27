Used 2002 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews

still going strong 2016 coloradobell1 , 10/22/2014 XLT 2WD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Still going stronger after 5years. Take in to dealerships for yearly maintenance, tire rotations.No problems.. like the saying says" You take care of your baby, your baby will take of you"! Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Excellent SUV for family travel skarland , 09/24/2012 23 of 24 people found this review helpful This is my first SUV. I bought in 2010 with 96,000 miles. Now it has 125,000 miles. Things I have done: brakes, a set of new tires, regular motorcraft oil change every 3k miles. No major repair. For people complains the transmission problems, it's better to customize it with an external ATF filter and extra big ATF cooler. You should check the ATF level regularly and also its temperature (I also add a temp gauge). Because ford put a sealed transmission with this SUV, there is no way for regular person to check the ATF fluid level. With all these done, you won't have a failed transmission. Recently I drove this car from Austin Texas all the way to Buffalo NY, and back to Austin, never failed.

184,000 miles and doing GREAT benzcrazy1 , 10/17/2014 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Have owned this car since 2004. Bought with 45k miles, have right at 184k miles on it now and is still driven daily. It has never left me stranded. Decent gas mileage for an older SUV, keep it serviced at the Ford dealership and have had to put the usual front hubs and upper contol arms on it, which they are known for but aside from that, just routine maintenance. Great looking, relaible and reasonable cost to own!

2002 Ford Explore Limited 4.6L V8 carguy03 , 07/10/2011 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle in October 2010, and really liked it, but after I drove it for a while, I realized that I didn't have enough leg room, I'm 6'4". The Explorer had a lot of power, and would get you where you needed to go!