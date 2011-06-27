Used 2002 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews
still going strong 2016
Still going stronger after 5years. Take in to dealerships for yearly maintenance, tire rotations.No problems.. like the saying says" You take care of your baby, your baby will take of you"!
Excellent SUV for family travel
This is my first SUV. I bought in 2010 with 96,000 miles. Now it has 125,000 miles. Things I have done: brakes, a set of new tires, regular motorcraft oil change every 3k miles. No major repair. For people complains the transmission problems, it's better to customize it with an external ATF filter and extra big ATF cooler. You should check the ATF level regularly and also its temperature (I also add a temp gauge). Because ford put a sealed transmission with this SUV, there is no way for regular person to check the ATF fluid level. With all these done, you won't have a failed transmission. Recently I drove this car from Austin Texas all the way to Buffalo NY, and back to Austin, never failed.
184,000 miles and doing GREAT
Have owned this car since 2004. Bought with 45k miles, have right at 184k miles on it now and is still driven daily. It has never left me stranded. Decent gas mileage for an older SUV, keep it serviced at the Ford dealership and have had to put the usual front hubs and upper contol arms on it, which they are known for but aside from that, just routine maintenance. Great looking, relaible and reasonable cost to own!
2002 Ford Explore Limited 4.6L V8
Purchased this vehicle in October 2010, and really liked it, but after I drove it for a while, I realized that I didn't have enough leg room, I'm 6'4". The Explorer had a lot of power, and would get you where you needed to go!
2002 Ford Explorer XLT - WEIRD EXPENSIVE REPAIRS!
Purchased used in 2004. Clear CarFax, 1-owner, under 50,000 miles. 2 mths later Oil Leak, output seal leaking, replaced seal. In '06, replace leaking axle seals, May '07 loose front driver's side wheel bearings, rear noise inspected on lift, differential removed to find cause, replaced both front wheel bearings; noise STILL there. June '07 vibration & noise, remove rear differential, disassemble, left carrier bearing and cup failed, discoloration of bearing, replaced pinion & carrier bearings & cups, replace axle support bearings and seals, replace pinion seal, replace left rear wheel bearing, replace speed sensors, just tip of the iceberg repair list. Not worth it - horrible riding!
