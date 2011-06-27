Used 1993 Ford Explorer SUV Consumer Reviews

I just bought my 2nd 93 explorer the first I trade for a sedan and missed my truck finally after 2 yrs of trying to find one that i could afford with money being tight i found one i use mine for haul the family and responding to fire calls the 4.0 does a decent job getting to the station when the tones drop even though she may not be fast the tourque makes up for it I have pulled plenty of down trees out of the roadway and have no doubt that what i hook up to she will pull it. Beware if the 4x4 is not used the power motor for it sticks and you may need to replace it or have someone hold the button and you get under your truck with a hammer and knock on the motor

Addison , 10/19/2018 Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD

First and foremost, keep in mind that this is a 25 year old vehicle when this review was written. This was 1993, before airbags, rear parking sensors, and touch screens were standard. Let's start with the bad, so we can end on a good note. Our Eddie Bauer is loaded with every option '93 had to offer: power windows, locks, and mirrors, leather power seats, 4x4, factory rear limited slip differential, crank removable sunroof, factory subwoofer, ABS, etc. Unfortunately, most of those electronics have stopped working or only partially function (minus the 4x4 and LSD). Only 2 of the power windows work, and can only be controlled by the driver switches, the unlock button doesn't work, the radio has long since been replaced, the ABS light is permanently on despite replacing and repairing everything we could think of, the interior lights are permanently on, the plastic trim pieces break more often than I care to admit, the A/C compressor needs to be replaced again, the subwoofer is blown, and the transmission and engine aren't very happy starting in cold weather (rough idle, gets stuck in first gear). That being said, I couldn't be happier with this truck. Despite all of its flaws, it still starts (albeit begrudgingly) every morning and gets my husband to and from work for a total of 70 miles each day. The electronics are known to fail, but the engine is one of Ford's few bulletproof designs. It doesn't make much power, but it'll comfortably reach and hold highway speed without a problem. It'll tow whatever you ask it to even while it's loaded down with people and luggage. Snow and mud pose no threat to it's 4x4 system. It handles like a school bus, but rides soft and quiet. In short, it's nothing special, but it'll outlast most new cars and cost a fortune less to keep running.