Used 1991 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews
Still love it
I am one of those that will truly mourn the day I have to get rid of my Explorer (though my wife will not). I love the styling. I still love driving it. Perfect size in my opinion. When we drive into Boston, we prefer to take it due to relatively small size, curb hoping ability, age, and slow speed manueverability. I used to do a lot of off road and beach driving with it. Sure, it's had its issues. Only 1 transmission rebuild in 320k miles. Original AC compressor is shot, fan motor is intermittent, 2 power windows dead. All in all, better then I would expect a car with 18 years and 320k miles would do. I have newer and 'nicer' cars, but this is still my favorite to drive everyday.
Best car ever
I know raves about a 91 might not seem relevant to newer model purchasers, but I wanted to weigh in on the quality of Ford trucks. My family has never owned another brand. I'm the original owner of this Explorer, it has over 210,000 (hard) miles on it, and the alternator -- which went out last winter -- is the only major thing I've ever had to replace/fix on it. The power windows are starting to malfunction, but the ac/heater works fine, so I compensate. I want a new car, because I'm starting to hesitate to take this one on long road trips (still 4x in it though), but feel duty bound to run it into the ground first. I might actually cry when I have to let it go.
Good Enough
I bought this truck with 135,000 miles on it and it now has over 220,000. It is still going strong and is completely reliable. Mine has the 5- speed manual. Besides normal maintenance items (brakes, clutch, tires, etc.) I have had to replace both cylinder heads (they cracked - a very common known defect in this particular Ford engine) and the A/C condenser ($450). Besides that, no other repairs. I have off-roaded it many times and it has always done well. It doesn't have much pickup off the line at all. Mileage is crappy, at 14 city/20 hwy. With the new heads, it does not use a drop of oil, which is unusual at this mileage, so the bottom end of the engine is bulletproof.
Exploder
I still have my '91 Explorer along with 2 others just like it.. The vehicle is great! It's large for passengers, road trips, camping out, and off roading. It has 205,000 miles on the body. I rebuilt the engine at 193,000 miles and since I have owned it I have only replaced the mufler, alternator, headgasket, ball joints, and automatic 4x4 hubs. The vehicle handles fairly decent. lots of power for a 4.0L V6. Ride comfort is incredible! Massive amounts of intierior room! Off road it handles pretty good but it's not recomended. You will lose $869 in hubs so please anyone who owns one change the hubs to manual locking ones. The whole spindle unit and all cost $256 total one time price!
Great Vehicle
This has been a great vehicle. We currently have 210,000 miles on it and it still runs like we just bought it. we have had very few probulme with it minor stuff like: fan blade, raditor. We bought this vehicle brand new off the shroom floor the firs one sold in our area. Great vehicle!!!
Sponsored cars related to the Explorer
Related Used 1991 Ford Explorer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2004
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2018
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2014
- Used Nissan Altima 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2014
- Used Volvo XC60 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2007
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2014
- Used GMC Terrain 2013
- Used Honda Civic 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty