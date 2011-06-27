Used 2009 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews

Love it paula , 12/01/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful The Expedition Limited has been a great vehicle for our family of 5. We haven't had any mechanical issues and it drives like a dream. The gas mileage isn't too bad for this type of vehicle. I have considered downsizing but I have a hard time giving up the luxury. I really like the look and comfort. Report Abuse

Love my 09 Expedition MS , 08/12/2017 Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought this car with 82000 on it in 2015. It's an EL and you can't beat the roominess, the comfort, the leather, etc. The mileage is not bad for such a big truck - solid real 11-12 in stop and go. Up to 18-20 if all highway. Mix gives solid 14-15 depending. My 2014 Durango (too small and weird shifting) only did a little better 14-15 in traffic and low 20s on the road. We liked the 09 Expedition so much we traded the Durango for a used 2015 Expedition. Which is also great, albeit mileage with the turbo is say 3 or 4 mpg better. Have 93000 on my 2009 now and I expected we'll get to 150,000 for sure. You can get a good price on a used one so let someone else eat the first and second (or more) years depreciation. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Great SUV Happy Okie , 01/18/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I love this SUV. Great steering and control. Very easy to drive. Impressive interior design and great looks. Very smooth and quiet. Love it. Report Abuse

Expedition EL Review JenTaylor , 01/28/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Had a 2007 expedition EL that was totaled in an accident. Looked around and the 2009 was still the best for us. The fold down seats are so wonderful when I have that "emergency" with more kids to haul around. I currently have 2 car seats in the car and was able to have 5 adults and 3 children with Car Seats and 2 full size strollers in the cargo area. Then dropped the one family off, folded down the seats and went grocery shopping. Also this hugh car turns on a dime, U- turns in tight corners are no problem. The transmission seems to give more power to this vehicle over the 2007. Report Abuse