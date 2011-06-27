  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Expedition
  4. Used 2009 Ford Expedition
  5. Used 2009 Ford Expedition SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Expedition
5(73%)4(27%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Expeditions for sale
List Price
$16,995
Used Expedition for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Love it

paula, 12/01/2010
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

The Expedition Limited has been a great vehicle for our family of 5. We haven't had any mechanical issues and it drives like a dream. The gas mileage isn't too bad for this type of vehicle. I have considered downsizing but I have a hard time giving up the luxury. I really like the look and comfort.

Report Abuse

Love my 09 Expedition

MS, 08/12/2017
Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought this car with 82000 on it in 2015. It's an EL and you can't beat the roominess, the comfort, the leather, etc. The mileage is not bad for such a big truck - solid real 11-12 in stop and go. Up to 18-20 if all highway. Mix gives solid 14-15 depending. My 2014 Durango (too small and weird shifting) only did a little better 14-15 in traffic and low 20s on the road. We liked the 09 Expedition so much we traded the Durango for a used 2015 Expedition. Which is also great, albeit mileage with the turbo is say 3 or 4 mpg better. Have 93000 on my 2009 now and I expected we'll get to 150,000 for sure. You can get a good price on a used one so let someone else eat the first and second (or more) years depreciation.

Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

Great SUV

Happy Okie, 01/18/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love this SUV. Great steering and control. Very easy to drive. Impressive interior design and great looks. Very smooth and quiet. Love it.

Report Abuse

Expedition EL Review

JenTaylor, 01/28/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Had a 2007 expedition EL that was totaled in an accident. Looked around and the 2009 was still the best for us. The fold down seats are so wonderful when I have that "emergency" with more kids to haul around. I currently have 2 car seats in the car and was able to have 5 adults and 3 children with Car Seats and 2 full size strollers in the cargo area. Then dropped the one family off, folded down the seats and went grocery shopping. Also this hugh car turns on a dime, U- turns in tight corners are no problem. The transmission seems to give more power to this vehicle over the 2007.

Report Abuse

2009 Expedition Limited

RajaReMax, 01/20/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought the new 2009 Limited Expedition 1 week ago and love it. The power, luxury and features are all wonderful. I compared the Tahoe, Sequoia & Expedition and without any question, the Expedition was the best value and most luxurious of them all. The Tahoe drove & sounded like my dad's 1976 Caprice Classic from 33 years ago and the mechanics seemed about as old... The Sequoia looked and felt like a huge grey elephant, although had the typical Toyota quality feel to it. The Expedition had it all and was the best when it came to power, luxury and comfort. The 2009 Nav/Sinc system, stereo, and complete list of amenities was unbelievable, not to mention it feels solid as an LS430!

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Expeditions for sale

Related Used 2009 Ford Expedition SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles