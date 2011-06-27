Used 2007 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews

Previous Yukon Owner Larry Johnson , 01/04/2007 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I was determined to buy the 2007 Yukon until I drove the 2007 Expedition. I loved my previous Yukon. The fold flat rear seat is a huge benefit for my use. I have just driven 2000 miles the week after Christmas on a trip to the Florida Keys. I was impressed with the 18.5 MPG overall fuel economy with a vehicle fully loaded with camping equipment.That trip included interstate speeds ranging steady 80 MPH to creeping backups on I95, mixed with city driving (sightseeing) and down through the Keys. The seats are comfortable (7 hour stretches), the vehicle is quiet at interstate speeds, and the radio far surpasses the 2007 Yukon. The cooled seats got a workout in the Keys and were great! Report Abuse

New Expedition EL. Owner. dnkal1 , 10/05/2006 20 of 20 people found this review helpful We've owned the vehicle for about 10 days now and we have traveled from Phoenix to Flagstaff to Albuquerque to Dallas and back to Phoenix. The ride and comfort is even better than expected. The road noise is extremely low. The turning radius is very tight. The third row is the roomiest by far and I have test driven just about every full size SUV out there. This third row is not an afterthought, it is by design suited for full size adults. I traded in my Volvo XC90 for this vehicle primarily due to the cramped quarters it presented as our (4) boys are growing fast. Getting in and out is very easy with the smart fold down second row. Even these bench style 2nd row seats recline for added comfort. Report Abuse

Luxury on Wheels Expy Owner , 12/07/2006 14 of 14 people found this review helpful We were the first to buy our 07 Expedition, right off the truck. It has every upgrade imaginable and we love it. It has a better turn radius than the smaller SUV I just traded in and is very easy to drive for being such a roomy vehicle. My husband is 6'4" and fits comfortably in the third row. And with the button in the back to make the seats automatically go down, it makes shopping or hauling things a breeze. We also have the power liftgate and adjustable pedals which works good for us because there is such a big difference in height when we take turns driving it. Have fun driving this car! :) Report Abuse

They got almost everything right. wood , 01/16/2007 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I purchased the Limited edition with every option and was the first to receive at the dealership in December. The car has come a long way from the previous edition. The interior just as many amenities as my $90,000 Mercedes. DVD entertainment with wireless headphones is great for the kids. Plenty of space. Electric 3rd row folding seats and electric tailgate are more important to me than I thought. Seats are very comfortable. Engine is smooth shifting. Plenty of cupholders and interior space. On 20 inch wheels it rides fantastic at 75 mph. The only thing I still would want is more hp under the hood. Something closer to 400 would have put this on par with anything out there. Report Abuse