Used 1997 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews

14 years of driving objr , 03/10/2011 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I bought her when my second son was born, traded in the 4 Runner. Towed the boat many miles and slept in the back camping many days. Snow, mud, rain did not slow her down. No major maintenance issues beyond a stuck shifter, compressor and alternator. Approaching 200,000, hot in winter, cold in summer. in a foot of snow and pulling a hill, nothing can stop her. I wanted to jump on the Obama $4,500 clunker deal but I couldn't bring myself to dumping her, they were going to seize her engine. It would be like putting my dog down, could not do it. I will drive her until she dies which will probably be around 280,000 to 300,000 miles.

My Expedition innersouls , 09/01/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful My Expedition gets me 20 mpg on the freeway and still around 15 - 16 mpg in town. This has been the best vehicle I have ever owned

19 yr & still trucking strong glenda , 11/02/2015 XLT 4dr SUV 4WD 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned plus the most economical overall when you consider purchase price over 19 yr with no repairs other than maintenance. The only expense has been fuel, regular oil changes, tires, air filters, brake pads, battery, and replacement of one broken suspension arm. This SUV has gone in deep snow when my other truck ( GMC) wouldn't. I no longer need to transport heavy or bulky loads but I hate to sell this reliable friend so I plan to continue to see how many more years she'll go. I'll trade only if I can get a 20 yr. guarantee on a new SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

417000 Miles and still Going!!!!! cedric626 , 08/04/2013 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I have a 1997 Ford Expedition that I purchase in 2000. The only maintenance that I have had done to the engine is the sprark blugs and coil paks. I am repainting it and putting it back on the road after seating for a year. I am trying to find out what is the record for miles on this 4.6 engine.