Used 1997 Ford Expedition SUV Consumer Reviews

4.5
72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

14 years of driving

objr, 03/10/2011
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I bought her when my second son was born, traded in the 4 Runner. Towed the boat many miles and slept in the back camping many days. Snow, mud, rain did not slow her down. No major maintenance issues beyond a stuck shifter, compressor and alternator. Approaching 200,000, hot in winter, cold in summer. in a foot of snow and pulling a hill, nothing can stop her. I wanted to jump on the Obama $4,500 clunker deal but I couldn't bring myself to dumping her, they were going to seize her engine. It would be like putting my dog down, could not do it. I will drive her until she dies which will probably be around 280,000 to 300,000 miles.

Report Abuse

My Expedition

innersouls, 09/01/2010
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

My Expedition gets me 20 mpg on the freeway and still around 15 - 16 mpg in town. This has been the best vehicle I have ever owned

Report Abuse

19 yr & still trucking strong

glenda, 11/02/2015
XLT 4dr SUV 4WD
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned plus the most economical overall when you consider purchase price over 19 yr with no repairs other than maintenance. The only expense has been fuel, regular oil changes, tires, air filters, brake pads, battery, and replacement of one broken suspension arm. This SUV has gone in deep snow when my other truck ( GMC) wouldn't. I no longer need to transport heavy or bulky loads but I hate to sell this reliable friend so I plan to continue to see how many more years she'll go. I'll trade only if I can get a 20 yr. guarantee on a new SUV.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

417000 Miles and still Going!!!!!

cedric626, 08/04/2013
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

I have a 1997 Ford Expedition that I purchase in 2000. The only maintenance that I have had done to the engine is the sprark blugs and coil paks. I am repainting it and putting it back on the road after seating for a year. I am trying to find out what is the record for miles on this 4.6 engine.

Report Abuse

Great overall

travis, 12/14/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I'm in the army so I drive long distances a lot along with living in a heavy snow state and pull several trailers. OK so it doesn't get the best gas mileage but how many of the people giving theirs a bad rating bought it for the mileage over the power and comfort you get out of it. I agree that the 3rd seat is bulky but it's great to have and it's easy enough to take out. I have the 5.4 triton and I've owned 2 GMC Jimmys, a Chevy 1500 350s, and a Dodge Ram and it outdoes them all by far. It has far more torque, towing power and I drive through fields a lot where I work pulling over twice its own weight and never been stuck yet. I would say it's the best vehicle in its class with out a doubt. Great!

Report Abuse
