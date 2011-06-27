Used 2000 Ford Excursion Consumer Reviews

6.8 V10 Gas Krishneel , 02/04/2009 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I am not the type of person that would write reviews online but I thought I share my owning experience. I always wanted the diesel on but this one was more affordable. I love the power, the towing, and comfort this vehicle has provided me with. Was better than I thought. The gas isn't too bad like they all say. I was nervous about the V10 but by far the best I had Report Abuse

2000 Limited 4wd Scott F , 04/13/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought this last August and was only going to use as a occasional driver. This vehicle can't be stopped performance wise so far. This year we finally had snow in the winter and we went anywhere we needed. I think we could have probably gone in the snow without 4wd. My only complaint is the little things such as the rear door/hatch latches getting dirty and causing a false door ajar and causing the interior lights to stay on. It is more of aggravation than cost. Lower cup holders do not hold cups tight and can allow to turn over. Report Abuse

Best vehicle I have owned kentwilkens , 06/11/2013 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD 12 of 13 people found this review helpful over 250k kilometers and counting. Rock solid vehicle. Needs maintenance like any other, brakes, etc. Seats are still almost as good as new, leather. Recommend getting JBA shorty headers to replace the stock manifolds, which will eventually blow off the bolts. Gives 30% hp increase over stock. Better mileage with the headers, on the highway that is, in the city, you just get there a bit quicker. 2016 update. Still have the beast. Still running strong. Initial plan was to have it for 10 years. Now at 16 years, think I will keep it for 25 years or so. Such a versatile vehicle. At 19 years now, no change in status, rock solid. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my Ex stovetop , 08/09/2013 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought it because my family outgrew the ext cab 150, many, many trips from IL to PA and many parts in between. Wouldnt trade it for anything and now have a 6" lift with 35's on it, but its no longer my daily driver. It has the 4.30 rear end in it, so I never got better than 11 on the highway, now I only get 10, but it pulls anything I put behind it. She has 190K on the clock, and paid for so Im keeping this until the wheels fall off, put em back on and keep driving it. When the V-10 gives up, Im doing the 7.3L swap.... Report Abuse