Used 1994 Ford Escort Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Most reliable car I've ever owned
By the time I had to give her up,she had almost 300,000 miles on her. Like a member of the family. Never failed to start, got me everywhere I wanted to go in all kinds of weather, like a mountain goat. My son finally wore out the clutch and the wife didn't understand why I'd want to pay out more than the car was worth to fix it. I still miss that car.
Fun car
Love this little car. Wish I still had it. Hit a deer. Still driveable but looked like crap. Bought the car in 1999 with 54,000 miles and drove it till 170,000 mile when I got rid of it. Best car I ever had. Fast little thing also. Only Grand Am or Grand Prix I could find that could keep up was the one with the supercharged motor. All the others fell behind. The only problem I had was brakes, ball joints, cluch, rear bearings. All replaced once. Lost third gear in trans, never did get it fixed. I just went from second to fourth. I would tell anyone to get the GT. Do not get the auto, go form the manual
MY GIRL
I HAVE OWN THIS CAR FOR ALMOST 10 YEARS AND I HAVE NO COMPLAINTS. THIS CAR HAVE SERVED ME WELL. OF COURSE I WAS THE ONLY DRIVER OF THIS CAR. THIS CAR WAS JUST THE RIGHT SIZE FOR ME.
14 years, going, and going...
I got excellent deal on this lease return from Ford dealership, with 45000 miles in 1997. For ten years and 90k I don't think I spent more than $2500 on maintenance and repairs, not more than two of which wouldn't be considered regular wear and tear. Engine still runs smoothly and quietly. I now have to replace the clutch, which I blame mostly on my driving habits (like holding the car still uphill by balancing the clutch, instead of using brakes). I am just reluctant replacing the car, afraid that with a next one, I will pay back for all the good experience I had with this one.
boring economical car
this car is only for point A to point B driving. every thing elsle on it is boring. its performance sucks. At high speeds it vibrates and its does not hug the corners like I wish it would. one day i was on the freeway and decided to try to keep up with a pretty new BMW m3, I did but it was hard as heck. so basicaly this car is for economical driving only not for performance or fun to drive car.
