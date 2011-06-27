Used 1993 Ford Escort Hatchback Consumer Reviews
1993 Escort GT, sad to see it go
Bought our 93 GT 5 speed with 36,000 miles in 1996, and had to let it go in 2008 due to rust. Was a great car, peppy 1.8 engine gave us no problems except for slight lifter noise and general maintenance. Dist. O-Ring, thermostat and sending unit ,radiator, hoses, small things. Tranny went through 2 clutches, and a 3-4 shift fork and synchronizer. Fun to drive; seems to want to go through front ball joints and outer tie rods though. Ours was blue with gray interior, started rusting around the rear wheel lips, and went like wildfire since. The back half of the car is so rusted in the lower rear panels, and the frame rails are severely rusted. Rear strut came thru, and found more rust on the towers.
WOW What a Car
I purchased this car for my daughter to drive as a reliable, economical, fun to drive vehicle. It is that and a lot more. She has a van but needed economy for her drive to work, this Escort does it all.It gets 34 - 38 mpg, has plenty of go with the 5 spd and never fails to start or go in the snow. I knew what we were getting, we had a 92 LX and a 94 GT, really a shame Ford stopped making this car. The fold down seats and hatch features are great. It's fun to drive around town, turns on a dime and never takes a back seat keeping up with much newer cars. It IS noisy and rides a little rough but for under $750 what do you expect. Past experience says that maintenance will be inexpensive as well.
Rebecca's Review
I purchased my car in the summer and the sunroof was a great thing. The car rides really well and is very good on gas. It is a standard car which made it better on gas. It is also aircared.
Love my car, hate to get rid of it
This car was a hot little number when I bought it from a friend. She had it all of 5 months and needed a van. No rust on her then, we live in New England, someone in NH garaged it in the winter. What a wonder! No real problems, great little car. Got in a minor fender bender and the front bumper was $400 to replace (with paint). Didn't have the money to replace grille - didn't need it for inspection!
Mechanically, it's like a rock.
I got the steal of the century when I picked up my 93 Escort of an elderly woman who could no longer drive. I got it in 04 with 14k (no joke) miles on it for just under $2000. Since then, I delivered pizza in it for 3 years, and have driven it as a city commuter for the last 2. It's solid as a rock mechanically speaking. I've changed brake pads, oil, belts and the outer tie rod ends it just keeps on trucking. However, my interior is falling apart. Also, what's up with the cup holders that are like 2cm deep? I've had countless numbers of drinks spill while making turns. Great car reliability speaking, but this isn't much more than a mode of BASIC transportation.
