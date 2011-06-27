  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Escort Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.5
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$773 - $1,826
Little Wagon for Grown ups!

Dusty, 04/04/2002
Ok. So its a little long in the tooth. It's a great hauler of all kinds of things and a great arround town car with great milage (and with the price of gas that's a real plus!). Hard to get this much wagon for so little.

Old Faithfull

Tony L, 03/01/2002
My "Little Red Wagon" astounds me on how durable and solid it is. I believe that due to this car being "part" Mazda, it performs and lasts much like a Japanese import. The one downfall is its engine (Ford built). It has always had trouble on long trips where it must sustain a consistant high rpm for a long time. I always get the "check engine" light and the engine bogs down. Around town, this car is reliable. Not many small cars, that I have driven, handle as well.

