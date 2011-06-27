2022 Ford Escape Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,555
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Combined MPG
|30
|Total Seating
|5
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|30
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|28/34 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|414.4/503.2 mi.
|Engine
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 3
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|190 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|12
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Equipment Group 100A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Front and Rear Floor Liners
|+$200
|Easy Access Cargo Shade (VP)
|+$135
|Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Standard Pop-Up with Logo
|+$80
|Cargo Organizer - Soft-Side Large Pop-Up with Logo
|+$90
|Soft-Side Cooler Bag
|+$35
|Locking Center Console Vault
|+$380
|Steel Mini Space-Save Wheel
|+$110
|Cargo Area Protector (VP)
|+$100
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|40.0 in.
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.7 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Privacy Glass (Fleet)
|+$270
|17" Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum Wheels
|+$595
|Splash Guards (VP)
|+$210
|Wheel-Locking Lug Nuts
|+$75
|Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|+$45
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|37.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,298 lbs.
|Height
|66.1 in.
|Length
|181.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|65.4 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.6 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|74.1 in.
|Wheel base
|106.7 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|full wheel covers
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|17 in. wheels
|yes
|225/65R17 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
