Used 2018 Ford Escape Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Escape SUV
Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,774*
Total Cash Price
$25,246
SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,893*
Total Cash Price
$19,879
S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,774*
Total Cash Price
$25,246
SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,182*
Total Cash Price
$21,867
SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,209*
Total Cash Price
$20,674
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,379*
Total Cash Price
$28,029
Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,353*
Total Cash Price
$29,222
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$4,901
|Maintenance
|$945
|$437
|$2,502
|$1,045
|$1,542
|$6,471
|Repairs
|$187
|$447
|$653
|$761
|$888
|$2,935
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,373
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,581
|Financing
|$1,358
|$1,092
|$808
|$505
|$183
|$3,946
|Depreciation
|$5,460
|$2,247
|$1,976
|$1,751
|$1,572
|$13,006
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,928
|$6,960
|$8,755
|$6,962
|$7,169
|$41,774
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$727
|$749
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$3,859
|Maintenance
|$744
|$344
|$1,970
|$823
|$1,214
|$5,095
|Repairs
|$147
|$352
|$514
|$599
|$699
|$2,311
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,081
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,245
|Financing
|$1,069
|$860
|$636
|$398
|$144
|$3,107
|Depreciation
|$4,299
|$1,769
|$1,556
|$1,379
|$1,238
|$10,241
|Fuel
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,491
|$7,035
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,392
|$5,480
|$6,894
|$5,482
|$5,645
|$32,893
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escape SUV S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$923
|$951
|$979
|$1,008
|$1,039
|$4,901
|Maintenance
|$945
|$437
|$2,502
|$1,045
|$1,542
|$6,471
|Repairs
|$187
|$447
|$653
|$761
|$888
|$2,935
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,373
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,581
|Financing
|$1,358
|$1,092
|$808
|$505
|$183
|$3,946
|Depreciation
|$5,460
|$2,247
|$1,976
|$1,751
|$1,572
|$13,006
|Fuel
|$1,683
|$1,734
|$1,786
|$1,839
|$1,894
|$8,934
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,928
|$6,960
|$8,755
|$6,962
|$7,169
|$41,774
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escape SUV SEL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$824
|$848
|$873
|$900
|$4,245
|Maintenance
|$818
|$378
|$2,167
|$905
|$1,335
|$5,605
|Repairs
|$162
|$387
|$565
|$659
|$769
|$2,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,189
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,370
|Financing
|$1,176
|$946
|$700
|$438
|$158
|$3,418
|Depreciation
|$4,729
|$1,946
|$1,712
|$1,517
|$1,362
|$11,265
|Fuel
|$1,458
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,640
|$7,739
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,331
|$6,028
|$7,583
|$6,030
|$6,210
|$36,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escape SUV SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$756
|$779
|$802
|$826
|$851
|$4,013
|Maintenance
|$774
|$358
|$2,049
|$856
|$1,263
|$5,299
|Repairs
|$153
|$366
|$535
|$623
|$727
|$2,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,124
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,295
|Financing
|$1,112
|$894
|$661
|$414
|$150
|$3,231
|Depreciation
|$4,471
|$1,840
|$1,618
|$1,434
|$1,288
|$10,651
|Fuel
|$1,378
|$1,420
|$1,462
|$1,506
|$1,551
|$7,316
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,768
|$5,699
|$7,170
|$5,701
|$5,871
|$34,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escape SUV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$5,441
|Maintenance
|$1,049
|$485
|$2,778
|$1,160
|$1,712
|$7,184
|Repairs
|$207
|$496
|$725
|$845
|$986
|$3,259
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,524
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,755
|Financing
|$1,507
|$1,213
|$897
|$561
|$203
|$4,381
|Depreciation
|$6,062
|$2,494
|$2,194
|$1,944
|$1,746
|$14,440
|Fuel
|$1,868
|$1,925
|$1,982
|$2,042
|$2,102
|$9,919
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,243
|$7,727
|$9,721
|$7,730
|$7,959
|$46,379
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Escape SUV Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,202
|$5,673
|Maintenance
|$1,094
|$506
|$2,896
|$1,210
|$1,785
|$7,490
|Repairs
|$216
|$517
|$756
|$881
|$1,028
|$3,397
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,589
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,830
|Financing
|$1,571
|$1,264
|$935
|$585
|$212
|$4,567
|Depreciation
|$6,320
|$2,600
|$2,287
|$2,027
|$1,820
|$15,054
|Fuel
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,192
|$10,341
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,806
|$8,056
|$10,134
|$8,059
|$8,298
|$48,353
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Escape
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Escape in Virginia is:not available
