Used 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews

The best car purchase I have ever made!!!! Michael , 08/23/2015 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful I reluctantly purchased my 2006 Ford Escape Hybrid in 2011 with 134000 miles!!!! Got it for 4000 dollars on eBay.... Immediately after purchasing I had to replace the hybrid battery cooling fan. Very simple to do, ordered from Amazon and did it myself in about 30 mins. Now, in 2015, I have 234289 miles and the only money I've ever put into the car was for routine maintenance. It's amazing! I have never owned a vehicle that was so easily kept. I consistently get about 27-28 mpg in the city with either heat or air in most of the time and I get about 24-25mpg on the beltway(I speed like crazy, so that's incredible mileage per gallon to me). The engine is quiet, the ride is smooth and for the first time since I started buying cars, I feel like I totally got my monies worth out of a vehicle! 4000 dollars for over 100000 miles and she still keeps going. I do think I'll need a wheel bearing replaced, which means I'll do them all at once, but I cannot say enough about the build quality and performance of these hybrids. To be able to drive an suv and get close to 30mpg while still being able to sit up high and grab lumber from The Home Depot without renting a truck... It's amazing! I wanted to write this as soon as I hit 100k miles and before I go and spend money on the wheel bearings(which I could let ride for a bit, but why would I do that? She deserves to be kept up). I'm currently searching for another since I'm giving this one to my newly licensed son. Lol So to anyone it there that can get their hands on one of these, get it!!! Take it home, check it over and baby it because you'll likely own it for a long, long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Ford nailed it nanonevol , 11/20/2014 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I love this Ford. I think it has the right size motor and electric combination unlike some hybrids. I get at least 30 mpg. The computer must take some many factors into account so the car knows when to go electric and when gas. Brilliant. I love when I'm coasting or driving along on battery or when the motor shuts off in traffic or at a light. All cars should be hybrid. It just makes sense to get the most out of a gallon. Regenerative braking also just a common sense solution to wasted heat energy in normal brakes. Update a year later - Still love this car. It looks practically new and I rarely ever even wash it. I had to have the brakes done and front wheel bearings but it's got 170K miles on it. Still going strong at 187K. Car is a peach (opposite of a lemon). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Car.... but phdmam , 09/28/2014 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I got it new and have been saving money on gas every mile I drive it. I have done my math, and save a gallon for every gallon of gas I use. Cons...-- Tires do not last long, on my 3rd set at 80k. Front end suspension is a problem - just fixed all my tie rods (the were old and torn) (I have had 20 year old Hondas with 175k and never changed a tie rod). Just changed my 2nd tone (ABS sensor) rings because they are exposed to the elements and break from rust. Overall, great car, no expenses to change antifreeze yet, no expenses for transmission fluids (lifetime). My kids are of driving age, and I think I will get another FEH

Awesome D.Wit , 11/18/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful For an SUV, it's a great little truck. The hybrid/gas electric gets 35mpg, has room for 5 plus your stuff. Handles great in the mountains. Has 16 in. wheels stock, so you sit high to see well. It's just fun to drive! It doesn't look like a hybrid...looks sporty. It's my wife's truck, but I'm 6.2 and 260lb and comfortable driving it.