Used 2010 Ford Edge SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Edge
4.4
72 reviews
LOOKING TO PURCHASE A STYLISH FORD EDGE? DO IT!!

savannahcmise, 08/30/2017
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
This has been my all-time favorite vehicle. The ride is smoother than the Lincoln MKX (basically the exact same car with a more costly price tag). I purchased my 2010 Ford Edge Limited AWD used, in 2017, yes I purchased a 7 year old vehicle and I am damn proud of it! The car is so stylish and throughout the years the models haven't been changed all that much appearance wise, so I look like I'm driving a newer car! My car won't look old or outdated for a long time. I paid $13,500 (including taxes, title, fees). The leather is of excellent quality. Every fixture and or mechanical mechanism is. I love the heated leather seats and the climate control (which can be adjusted separately for both the driver and front seat passenger), both air and heat work very quickly and are very cold & hot. I have the heated mirrors which are so helpful. The windows are very large, you do not have to worry about blind-spots in this beauty! This brings me to the safety features, the blind side mirrors being my absolute favorite. I love the backup assist also, although sometimes that sensor can be too careful, only meaning that it will alert me if I am nearing a curb by about 2 ft. The sensor beeps faster the closer you come to an object, which is very helpful if you're really trying to push it. This vehicle handles the best of any vehicle I've ever owned, or have driven for that matter. To compare, I went from a Toyota Yaris Sedan, a very reliable car to my Ford Edge. Before that I owned a Toyota Camry, and a Suburu Legacy (which had nothing but problems with engine and transmission). The Ford Edge sits up high which I love, it makes me feel very safe. I purchased this vehicle, used with just about 80,000 miles on it. I've put 7k-8k miles on it in the 2 months I've had it and it still runs like a dream, the only thing I've had to repair or replace was my serpentine belt right at the 2 month mark, which cost less than $100 to repair. I've been quoted parts that I'll need to replace in the future such as brakes, which will cost about $85 just in parts, for all 4 at the highest grade O'Rielly's Auto Parts has to offer. I paid that same amount to replace all of the brakes on my little Toyota Yaris and those were the cheapest available, so you could say I was pleasantly surprised this vehicle does not require buckets of money for regular maintenance. I have to be honest I have not yet figured what MPG I am getting, I can say it takes about $35 to fill her up at $2.15/gallon where I am, and I fill up once a week. I do drive quite a bit and for me I do NOT think it's a gas hog. When I pay this baby off I WILL absolutely be upgrading to a newer, used Ford Edge. If you're looking into purchasing one of these, you should!!

Beware!

Jeff E, 12/01/2017
SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased a 2010 Ford Edge, kept up with normal maintenance and at 65K miles had a water pump failure. Normally not a big deal BUT Ford designed the Duratec 3.5L motor with an internal water pump driven by the timing belt (really poor design) so when the water pump fails it dumps your coolant into the motor crank case and your motor also fails! $5000 repair bill for a WATER PUMP FAILURE! While I was at Ford there was a Ford Flex (same motor) there with same problem at 74K miles! POOR DESIGN! BUYER BEWARE!

Ford Edge beats Lexus

John, 05/24/2016
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
My Lexus GS made it to 320,000. The Edge 347,000 and still going.

What's the Beef?

Ford Fan, 10/19/2010
I have read all 2010 reviews. As a retired engineer. I am bewildered with the negative reviews. I have not had one problem with my 2010 Edge. The vehicle is as advertised. The fuel mileage is spot on as advertised. The handling and ride is mid-sized SUV quality.The more time we spend in the car, the more things we find to like. And now the all important comment, my wife loves the car.

Enjoy my Edge

Robert S., 10/17/2010
I traded my Mercedes for the Edge, with no regrets. I considered a Mercedes SUV; but that is like a Rolex clock radio, you just don't need it! I had owned several Ford's in the past, Explorer, Ranger, Taurus, all were great. The ride on the edge is not as refined as the Mercedes, but it is darn close, $30K less makes it even more comfortable. The sync system is a step above anything else I tested. I recently took the Edge on 3,500 mile trip out west and enjoyed every minute of the drive, fuel economy was better than predicted. The dealership has been on par, or better, than my high end import experiences. Ford has really stepped up and delivered again.

