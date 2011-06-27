  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford E-350 Econoline Features & Specs

More about the 1994 E-350
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height80.7 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Length211.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Black
  • Currant Red
  • White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
