Used 1996 Ford E-250 Van Consumer Reviews

Working mans van

bennyspc, 10/12/2002
This van has been an all around great performer. Excellent service and maintenance help keep it reliable. I have had no major probles even with the high mileage (139,000) at time of rating.

E250 ext cargo

aritomcox, 09/30/2003
Strong, reliable engine. Has 227,000+ hard miles with no engine trouble ever. Replaced transmission, but only after hauling big trailer. Still cranks strong in cold weather. Will buy another Ford van for work.

Good Job Ford!!!

bordercollie, 08/10/2003
A great van for my business on the raod. It weighs 7000 Lbs. loaded with all my tools, but it hauls it day in and day out. I feel comfortable in it, which is good, as I work 16 hour days some times, It has a functional design, Very useable intior design, and plenty of power, which is useful for mergeing in tight traffic. NO major problems, At 106,000 miles, only repairs have been the brakes.

Good family vehicle

famman, 07/07/2003
Excellent vehicle for large families. 12 seater van, so you don't have to worry if there is enough room to take the kids and their friends along. Generally good repair record.

