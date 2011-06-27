Used 1996 Ford E-250 Van Consumer Reviews

Working mans van bennyspc , 10/12/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This van has been an all around great performer. Excellent service and maintenance help keep it reliable. I have had no major probles even with the high mileage (139,000) at time of rating. Report Abuse

E250 ext cargo aritomcox , 09/30/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Strong, reliable engine. Has 227,000+ hard miles with no engine trouble ever. Replaced transmission, but only after hauling big trailer. Still cranks strong in cold weather. Will buy another Ford van for work.

Good Job Ford!!! bordercollie , 08/10/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A great van for my business on the raod. It weighs 7000 Lbs. loaded with all my tools, but it hauls it day in and day out. I feel comfortable in it, which is good, as I work 16 hour days some times, It has a functional design, Very useable intior design, and plenty of power, which is useful for mergeing in tight traffic. NO major problems, At 106,000 miles, only repairs have been the brakes.