Used 1995 Ford E-250 Consumer Reviews
Good solid utility van
dogfromnightwatch, 06/22/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
Tough, nice to drive, comfortable, quiet, just about everything you would want in a work truck. From now on I'm a "Ford man".
