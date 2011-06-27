Used 2004 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fun to drive, Police Interceptor hinderrocks25 , 03/03/2013 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful the 2004 Crown Victoria Police Interceptor is a big car that is fun to drive and has pretty good power for such a big car. However this year of car has a common problem of headlight failure due to the lighting control module. If you are going to buy one of these cars make sure the headlights work! and not just intermittently. Also about a week after buying this car with 123k miles on it the shocks that hold the hood open failed and now it slowly shuts the hood down so u have to hold it up with your hands. Also when pulling the lever to open the hood it doesn't open the hood all the way and u have to pry it open with something just to unlock the latch. Make sure you inspect it good b4 buying. Report Abuse

Simply said, the best car I've ever owned! mmckimmey , 02/11/2015 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I cannot say enough about the Crown Victoria. I bought my 2004 two years ago with 148k on the clock. Since then, the only non-maintenance items I've had to replace was driveshaft u-joints, and a cooling fan. Today, the car sits at 181,500 miles. This thing can take a serious beating and not even care! It's super comfortable. The ultimate highway car! Crazy amounts of torque! Most passing maneuvers don't even require a down shift. Parts are really really cheap and easy to find. Largest trunk in the universe! What's not to like? Well the gas mileage is meh, but you should expect that coming into it. Long live the Crown Victoria, its Panther siblings, and the Modular V8!

Police Interceptor automaniac9 , 02/28/2014 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is great value for the money, especially used; that's if you find the perfect one. Now, this being a police version, it does ride a lot firmer than the standard car, but since the seats are so comfortable, it almost doesn't matter. Being a police spec car also means that it gets all the powertrain improvements over even the LX Sport. I was even lucky enough to get one with matching seats. The wheels on the car do rust quite easily; my car has 159000 miles and there is quite a bit of rust on each rim. The power delivery is very broad in this car, but I found that it loses power when getting close to the redline. It corners pretty flat, but it's easy to upset, especially in the rain.

Big Ford JTRAIN369 , 12/25/2008 12 of 37 people found this review helpful I bought this Ford a year ago and it now has 65,000 miles on it. Everything works is the best running and most comfortable car I have owned. I get 30 mpg on the highway and 20 running around town. Love sitting at stop lights and young kids in little sports cars wanna run them. They get a quick surprise when all they see are my tail lights. I love my big Ford with the huge bench seat and the trunk you can put a small compact in.