Used 1996 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

Amazing Car! youngelvis , 08/28/2014 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought my Crown Victoria LX with 84000 on it. Has ALL the options, including Memory Seat! Digital Dash, Premium Sound System, Air Suspension and Digital Climate Controls! What an amazing Car! Now has almost 300K on it! Original Engine, Transmission! I've only had to change the A/C Compressor and Water Pump! Have gone through almost FOUR Sets of Tires! Driven on 19 Hour One Day Trips with this Car! My Drummer calls it the "Flying Couch"! What a comfortable, yet quiet car. Gets almost 24 MPG. Tows amazingly well! Trailer and Boat!

Get up and go the cheap way Marsha Colucci , 10/25/2015 S 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I can drive from south Lawton, Oklahoma to Mobile, Alabama on $50.00 for gas. This car does not use any oil. I had to do little work to this car. I have bought 2 batteries, upper ball joints on front (both), shocks all around, belt, and gas cap. I bought this car in 2005. It had 23000 miles and looked new. It needs a paint job as the paint is fading but I have never had a car as good as this one. I have several people tell me if and when I want to get rid of it to let them know. They are amazed of the gas mileage. I have traveled with other people, they were in their car, I was in mine, they had to stop for gas and every third stop I would fill up only using half a tank. They were amazed. That was from south of Lawton, Oklahoma to Mobile, Alabama. Great Car!!!!!!!!!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

1996 Crown Vic is great car mike_weiss , 06/03/2003 3 of 22 people found this review helpful My father got this car from a retiring cop in NYC. It is seriously the greatest car I have ever driven, and I own 3 other cars; a 2003 Cadillac Escalade, a 2002 Lincoln LSE, and a 1998 Ford Windstar. The Vic just gives me a good feeling when I am driving it.

1996 Crown Victoria Easley , 12/31/2003 2 of 22 people found this review helpful Good solid car. Watch the plastic intake manifold (it splits and sprays water on the alternator). Also, the transmission can be faulty on shifting (it stutters between gears due to bad shift timing and faulty fluid).