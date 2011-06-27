Used 2015 Ford C-Max Hybrid Wagon Consumer Reviews

Putting the CMAX in Context griswaldo4g , 05/09/2015 SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 41 of 42 people found this review helpful I think for the price, its intended audience and its balance of comfort/handling this car is a knockout. Let's get this out of the way... This car is not as big as the Prius V, not as efficient as the other two Prii and is not everything to all people... It will never measure up if you are comparing it to all the other hybrid choices at once and to other cars on top of that. It is noisy? Really??? Compared to a Lexus, maybe, but it has far more sound insulation than other hybrids, in addition to being nearly silent in electric mode and having noise cancellation tech. Also, the turning radius is quite large but it is no more unsafe in this respect than a variety of large vehicles. Report Abuse

se with info touch jimd14 , 05/15/2015 SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful Owned car for 3.5 years. no issues. Mileage same. This is not a car for getting hybrid mileage on the highway if you travel at speeds of 70 mph and above. At 70 mph and over it doesn't go into electric mode much and operates mostly as a normal i.c.e. car. Average is 34 mpg at 70 mph and over. No complaint from me, i think 34 mpg isn't bad if it's not running in hybrid mode. Great gas mileage car for in town and country road driving where speeds are 55 and under. I am very happy with the car and plan to keep it another 6 years. Still not a fan of front seats with no adjustable lumber support but front passengers said they find them comfortable. If it hadn't been discontinued i would have planned to buy another in the future. My eye is now on the Hyundai Kona electric when I do. Coming up on 3 years owning the car. Have had no mechanical issues. Once had the hands free voice activated control stop working; reset the touch screen myself and have had no issues since. average mpg is 42 - higher in summer and less in winter. Very please with the interior room and versatility. Have fit 8 foot 4x4 fence posts in it and still was able to close the hatch. I plan to keep for another 3 years, maybe more. Overall I am happy with the car. I average 45 mpg driving from my home in the country into town daily. It's not a big vehicle like a van but just a tall wagon/crossover. Getting in and out is easy and I like the ride height behind the wheel. It does not corner a u turn on a dime because it's a tall vehicle. To make it corner like a car is a roll over risk with it's tall height. Spend time getting to know a vehicle before you buy to make sure it fits your driving habits. If you are someone who is not always driving in a hurry then this is a great choice. If you need to get from 1 stop sign to the next as fast as you can...look elsewhere. Don't buy this if you want a performance car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A solid effort, but it's still a hybrid scott baxter , 03/23/2016 SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought the SE, least accessories, and still love the car. Phone sync is great and software update for car is easy. It can accelerate well but spins the front tires too easily. Handling is good with moderate body roll that can alarm if you execute panic evasive maneuvers. It's a trade off for comfort. If the weather drops below 50 degrees the engine management goes to gas too often for my tastes. Mileage when air temp is 60 and above is as advertised, then it drops off as it gets colder. Backing up really would benefit from rear view camera but I was too cheap for it. The aftermarket cameras want the larger display though that is on upscale models. Fit and finish is great, and it can brake quite well, though one or two short stops and the mileage coach starts chiding you. This car does NOT have a spare, and instead you get a sealing and inflation mechanism. Reach to the steering wheel is too long for my tastes, and does not match the pedal reach. Storage is great, particularly since the rear seats fold totally flat with no humps or slopes. Stereo is good for base model, but runs out of steam at Judas Priest sound levels. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Extremely Happy Ken , 09/03/2015 SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have had the C-Max since buying it new in the summer of 2015. I have put 50,000 miles on it as of today and all is good. I average 40 miles a gallon and mostly do interstate driving and often run at 75 to 80 mph. The C-Max engine was much better than the CR-v or Crosstech that I test drove. It can move, has the gas economy and plenty of head and body space. The bells and whistles inside are the biggest negatives. They are a bit awkward but not that important to me. Good music sound. For economy and power this is a great car. It runs quite. I am hoping Ford has put in the technology for it to last me a long trouble free time. I have not had any problems with this car over the past 4 years. It looks new, drives like new and the interior is crisp and clean. UPDATED 03-11-2020: The C-Max is a beautiful operating car. It can quickly hit 80 mph and cruise at that speed with seemingly little effort, quiet and maintain a high mile per gallon ratio. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse