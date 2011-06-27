  1. Home
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Bronco Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,825
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 3
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG26
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/28 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)400.0/448.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 3
Horsepower181 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque190 lb-ft @ 3,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves12
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity2,000 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Packages
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Convenience Package +$1,035
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Center Console Vault w/Coded Lock +$340
Second Row Rubberized Seat Back +$75
Cargo Management System +$110
Cargo Mat +$130
Liftgate Privacy Curtain +$100
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$160
Front and Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats +$200
Interior Bike Rack +$240
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium clothyes
Front head room41.5 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room41.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Fender Flare Kit II +$1,030
225/65R17 Continental All-Terrain Tires +$250
Fender Flare Kit I +$500
18" Ebony Black Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Machined-Face +$715
Power Moonroof +$770
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Class II Trailer Tow Package w/Trailer Sway Control +$590
Rear Mudflaps Kit +$340
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$220
Front Mudflaps Kit +$340
Front and Rear Mudflaps Kit +$680
On-Road Roof Rail Crossbars I +$340
Dimensions
Angle of approach21.7 degrees
Angle of departure30.4 degrees
Curb weight3,467 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height70.2 in.
Length172.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors82.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors74.3 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Alto Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Shadow Black Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Area 51
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Cactus Gray
  • Bronze Smoke Metallic Clearcoat
  • Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Slate, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
225/65R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
