Used 1994 Ford Aspire Hatchback Consumer Reviews

1994 Ford Aspire---Greater Gas Saver Randy D. Gray , 02/05/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle with 162,000 miles on it and figured if I got 40,000 miles more I had made a great deal. It now has 320,000 miles on it and the only things that I have had to replace are the front calipers/rotors/ and brake pads. It currently gets 48- 50 mpg when driving at 55 mph and 43- 45 mpg when driving at 70 mph. With fuel prices at what they are now, it saves me lots of money each week versus my other vehicle which is a Ford F-150. I can't say enough about the Aspire because it seems to run stronger each year I drive it, I have never been stranded and for the first 6 years I owned it, I drove 1000 miles per week. Now I drive it only 350 miles per week. A great Ford product.

Ford Aspire bought new Robo , 09/04/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought my 1994 Ford Aspire new and have driven it for 15 years now. Had to have a distributor replaced and rear wheel bearings. Other than that, nothing but maintenance. It has been a great car. MPG of over 36 (still). Have 120K miles on it. I want to get it painted for the next 60K. A great go to work car.

Aspire not Expire Susan Potter , 04/03/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Aspire, the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. It still continues to run fine and quiet at 210,000 miles, same engine. In the past 13 years, it's only left me stranded twice: clutch (when my son was a teenager)and when a complete tune-up was needed. The vehicle has just needed regular maintenance/repair via normal wear/tear. This car has been so wonderful to me and thus, I'll continue to repair whatever is needed so it can continue to Aspire and never Expire.

Great Little Car MomBought , 11/08/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car for my daughter to take out-of-state to college and was very glad I did! It has proven to be unusually reliable (for a Ford). She loves the pep it has, the 5 speed transmission, and the GREAT gas mileage (50 MPG). The only problem we had was the muffler and resinator ($300). I also had installed a nicer stereo/cassette for her. The car now has over $80,000 miles on it and is still going strong. Amazing for a tiny little car in a teenager's hands!