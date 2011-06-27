Used 1994 Ford Aerostar Minivan Consumer Reviews

Great Van jack , 06/27/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The most comfortable driving vehicle I've ever owned. 8 hours behind the wheel is very easy to do. Living in Wisconsin, the AWD has been very useful at times. The 4.0 liter is plenty of engine for this size van. I do think having to lubricate the front brakes every year is poor design. In the last 12 years I have enjoyed my Aerostar very much. Report Abuse

Ford truck, but in the shape of a minivan freshbrood , 03/11/2012 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This things just awesome. I bought a '94 XLT in 2011.. 282k miles on it. That's right- Runs like a champ. Dependable, comfy, and surprisingly just about all the electrical works, except for passenger side window and lighter. All the lights and electrical otherwise are fine, still going strong. Report Abuse

Surprised Surprised , 07/20/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought used in 2003 to use primarily as a roofings sales rep van. All of my gear and literature fit perfectly! Heavy driving - bought with 160K and just turned 292K - with only minor maintenance required. Very comfortable - I'm 6'4" and 230 and was never uncomfortable during all of those miles. Van tends to soak up and hold the heat during the summer. Report Abuse

Crazy about this little van, it's a beaut martha , 11/22/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Got it for a steal , 9 hundred bucks, looks and runs brand new. Bought it at auction, it did have a knot on one tire...no biggie love love love it, it holds ALL my stuff. Report Abuse