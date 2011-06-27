Used 1993 Ford Aerostar Minivan Consumer Reviews
I really love this 'Thing'
I bought my 93 with 158,000, I reluctantly gave it to my daughter to drive to Fairbanks, Alaska, laden with her and husband's personal stuff, on the roof and packed into the bay. They slept on top of the whole thing. In short, they put an additional 7,000 mi. on and arrived safely in Fairbanks. I didn't fix the AC compressor.., figured she didn't need it in Alaska. She had to change the oil to match the Alaska environments and she got a warning from a mechanic that they may need some front end ball joints and tie rods(the Alcan had some 'potholes'). Otherwise, I told her to never sell it, I would rather fly up and drive it back to Los Angeles.
Ford - Resurrect the Aerostar!
Our XLT 2WD Extended - best all-around vehicle we've ever owned (out of 16). Invaluable as people mover with 7 seats as well as a cargo hauler with the seats out. We have moved tons of furniture and computers in it this way. We have used it to move kids off to summer camp in NC (from northern VA) as well as to college and home again over many years. Without it, would have had to rent a moving truck/van at a cost that would have paid for 20 percent of the new cost of the van itself. We even moved an upright baby grand piano in this baby! The interior height is sooo much better than what you find in other minivans. Very reliable. Low cost to operate. City/hwy avg of 18 mpg. Ford - Bring it back!
Aerostar: A reliable, if staid, steed.
Bought new off the lot in 1993, traveled over 100000 miles and still going without a complaint, despite neglect and poor maintenance. Small problem with left turn signal, works intermittently. Overall, a solid, if dull investment. Cheap bulk transport.
Not bad except
Had the van for a month and a half... Have driven them previously and enjoyed the mix of workhorse with MPV tasks. Though this one is turning out to be a lemon. I've had to replace the power steering, brake lines, emergency brake, clutch and pilot bearing (it's a 5 speed standard tranny), Ignition lock and turn signal stalk. I'm feeling iffy on keeping it.
Good Used Vehicle Purchase
Purchased my Aerostar as an in-between vehicle. Recently had family addition and needed room for family of five. This was a quick purchase without much thought. Have had to make several repairs since owning but have grown to love the vehicle. Replaced front axle, lower control joints, brakes, resealed windows, thermostat, water pump, shift control cable, middle bench seat, third door panel and radio. Even after all that it still cheaper than purchasing a newer van. With the exception of a pesky oil/transmission leak, which I will take care of soon, we have come to appreciate the van, especially the full time all wheel drive.
