Used 2016 FIAT 500X SUV Consumer Reviews

No not the tiny Fiat, the NEW Fiat with AWD! Katrina Fernandez , 07/20/2015 Easy 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 36 of 37 people found this review helpful Pro's: Very stylish! ( A cross between a Mini Cooper and a CRV) All Wheel Drive at a good starting price (around $24K) Easy to drive and easy to park Small, but not too small. Gas efficient Keyless entry and remote start Con's: Issues with the VIN#'s, resulted in me having a hard time insuring the Car. It would have been nice if the dealership told me about this known issue before I drove off the lot!!! I was only able to find one insurer for my new car, which means I didn't get the best rate. I went back to the dealership and they provided me with a VIN # verification form- hopefully that does the trick. They slipped a piece of paper in my car, with information about the issue when I bought the car. Again, it would have been nice if they addressed the issue up front. I leased the car and the dealer didn't really go over what maintenance is covered under the warranty/lease. Where as we just leased a Toyota for my husband and they scheduled the first oil change in 6 months before we even left the dealership. Back seat is just large enough for passengers, but I imagine somebody 6' tall would have issues back there. Overall, I'm very happy with the car so far.

Weeks of research led me to this great decision Lars , 07/13/2016 Trekking Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful After my wife and I (and eventually our two teenagers) shared a VW Beetle for 12 years, we wanted to get a new car. I researched the VW Beetle turbo, which I loved but my wife wanted a four door. Drove the VW GTI which I also loved but that's a cramped racer, we needed more room. Seriously considered a Nissan Juke AWD (turbo) -- the Nissan has excellent power but it's got small cargo capacity and most of all the Nissan has a loud cabin at highway speeds. Tried out a Subaru XV (good cargo capacity but lousy power) and a Subaru Forester (so ugly, and too large), and VW GTI. I kept coming back to the Fiat 500x, test drove one on three different occasions. Here's why I chose the Fiat, and what I think of the car after driving it for just three days. You get a quiet ride with the 500x, at 80 MPH the car just floats along like a luxury car. Quieter than the Subaru XV, the 500x also holds the road like a substantial vehicle whereas the XV seems more like a lightweight. The 500x is so much quieter than the Juke, you can hardly compare them (though the Juke has turbo and pulls with greater power). Styling of the 500x (Trekking) is superior, and it grows on you. Every time I look at the 500x I like it more! Seats are comfortable on long distance drives. I made one 500 mile trip the day after purchase, and I fit right in to the seats. My 500x has manual, non-heated, fabric seats. I like the brown leather upgraded seats offered, but didn't want to pay the high price for the options package that includes them. I have also tested the AWD function, as we had a freak rain storm yesterday. You turn the dial to traction mode and it really works. You can view the wheel spin percentages for each wheel on your dash, but choosing that option with the steering wheel controls. I don't know how this technology has been developed but it seems very sophisticated. All of this for a brand new car I bought for about $23,000. What a great value. Thank you Fiat. Update January 2018 — 32,000 miles on the car and it still looks and drIves great. Zero problems. Update January 2020 — 68,000 miles. I did have a mechanical issue with the coolant system. It required a new part. Other than that, no problems. Interior still looks good. I like the quality of the seats. Paint looks new. At idle in gear the car shakes a bit more than you'd think is normal. Very pleased with the purchase.

I traded my Miata for this! John , 10/26/2016 Trekking Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful After owning my 500x Trekking Plus for over a year now I can say I love it even more. Its served us well , we've gone on several road trips and even started a new biz with her. ( Online Antiques and a booth in Vero Beach ) Fiat is a great value.. and gets a bad rap, its connection to Mopar doesnt help. In a year of owning the car the only thing to fail was a Chrysler sourced MOPAR design fan assembly that Fiat ( FCA ) took care of immediately. Mopar fans have a long history of failures in many Dodge- Chrysler vehicles. But FCA is great. They told me it was imperative I get the car back into the dealer and they had the car for three weeks ( parts delay ) but they rented another car for me and I paid nothing . My dealers customer service was above par. So see my experience with my Fiat is that it's been 100% reliable except for the American part that failed. But she is back running better than ever and I have no complaints . My original review contnues now.. Due to an unknown injury I came down with severe sciatica in my left leg and hip. My doctor said it was probably exaserbated by twisting in and out of my low to the ground 2013 Mazda MX5. So I was on the hunt for something that was easy to get into. By far, and I have owned 25 cars now in my lifetime as a 55-year-old man, the Fiat 500 X is the most comfortable car I have ever driven. Plus after even after having Mercedes and BMWs I find it's electronics , infotainment system and build quality, superior. Fiat is right up there with Mazda in their top-of-the-line cars giving consumers the most bang for the buck you can possibly get for under 30,000. Even a stripper Fiat comes with creature comfort's that you don't see another cars like fully automatic headlamps. Such a minor thing but a nicety none the less . My Fiat 500 X Trekking Plus is top-of-the-line and is only missing one option , the all-wheel-drive feature and the only reason I don't have it is because it's next to impossible to get in Florida for some reason. None of the dealers are ordering it. But never mind, my car comforts me with the heated seats ,the leather, cornering lamps (by the way the cornering lambs are amazing, like personal luxury cars of yesteryear) the dual pane panoramic sunroof, Beats stereo , navigation, back up cam, crash sonar, ...omg the list goes on...it's gonna probably take me two weeks to figure out how to operate every single feature this car has. And with all the geegaws comes a glass smooth ride with none of that herky-jerky transmission stuff that other people talk about, and the solid feel that you get when you shut a BMW door..that wonderful muffled thunk. Plus, my dealer extends the warranty to 10 years 100'000 miles ! I think that Fiat is undervalued and this car is a game changer for the Fiat brand in America. I want to address some of the bad reviews this car gets. In reading them, I find the people who write negative comments about the cars transmission, hesitation, etc are probably bad drivers, or have expectations that could not be met by a crossover. In owning my car and having driven several others in its class , the Fiat 500x offers the best value. For instance , the 500x Trekking Plus has a power seat, the Mazda CX3 doesn't. It's not available. The CX3 gets praise from auto journalists, but it's based on the old Mazda 2 which was a dog and sold poorly. So much for objectivity, the Mazda 2 has been dropped. . Also ,to write a review based on simply driving a rental, should not be alllowed! Rental cars get beat to Hades and back. The 500x takes getting used to. I had to learn how the electric parking brake works, it's not the most intuitive thing. But the 500x truly is a fun, well built rig.

Beware... Wm. Skelley , 11/08/2015 Trekking 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 59 of 63 people found this review helpful Purchased this Fiat 500X Trek, several weeks ago. I experienced my first breakdown, halfway, during my one hour drive home from the dealer. It shut off at 40 mph, and was difficult to start afterwards. Was instructed by my salesperson to take it to the service department the very next day, which I did, with the engine light on for the entire trip. They read the onboard diagnostic. The service tech expained that the computer was reading fault codes and self correcting as it learns. This conclusion set uneasy with me, but I was inclined to take my service manager's advise. Was sent out the door with instructions to return if any further problems. This very same day, I made it half way home, when I stopped for a soda. Upon attempting to restart my vehicle, it would not start. After several attempts of starting the moter, I called the service dept back to report my problem, but was only able to leave a message. After waiting 20 minutes for thier call back, I again attempted to start the motor, and was successfull. Engine light was on however, and it seems to be running out of tune, with little power. The service department finally returned my call, and instructed me to return the vehicle again, which I did the very next day. And was awarded a rental car. After about 8 days, I was advised that my Fiat had a new onboard body computer module installed, and that it was fine and ready for pick up. I finally made my first successful trip home with this car. However, the very next day, The vehicle became difficult to start, and remained in 3rd gear at all times, with the engine light on. So, again, another call to the service department, and I was advised to have the vehicle towed, which I did with the assistance of the Fiat Roadside Assistance, and a local towing service, and was awarded another rental vehicle. After several days, I was advised that there was a loose/corroded ground wire on the side of my transmission, which was repared, and my vehicle was ready for pick up. Once again, I picked up my vehicle, and did make a successful trip home. However... the very next day, having driven about 30 miles, the vehicle shut off while driving at about 25 mph. I did finally restart, but stayed in 3rd gear at all times, and showed an engine light on. I pulled off the road again, and called the service department. There were several attempts at reaching them on this occassion. And my family and I found ourselves stranded for some significant period of time. After a long period of time, the vehicle restarted, engine light did stay on, however it was switching through the automatic gears successfully, so I limped the car back home. Once again, another rental vehicle and yet another tow sevice back to the service department, where my vehicle sits at this time. To summerize, my vehicle has been in service 4 times in as many weeks, remains there to date, has less than 500 miles, all of them being to the service department and back. I have serveral hundred dollars tied up in rental car deposits, and am very disappointed. The most distressing thing is shutting down while in motion. I find this to be very dangerous under some driving and traffic conditions. I will on Monday, ask this Fiat dealer to buy back my car. It is my hope that this car is the "lemon:, and not the entire model. As I do really like this line up of cars, I am sure my dealer could satifactory place me in another like and kind of Fiat, 500X AWD, and look forward to that discussion. Just saying...beware. Okay, 2 years later. After a very hard and lengthy bout with Chrysler Fiat, my Fiat was determined to be a "lemon", and was replaced. It's been a couple years in my new Fiat. At this time, this new 500x continues to run strong, with regular maintenance as oil changes, etc... Only complaint I have at this time, would be the trim of the vehicle. It's all glued from factory, and has been coming off all around the car. That would be the rubber and chrome strips and moldings. Leaving a very sticking substance underneath that seams to get on everything. Clothes, hands, the dog. Very annoying, and ugly looking. But hey, it starts and goes. Would not purchase another one though. Good Luck.