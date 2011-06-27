2019 FIAT 500L Wagon Consumer Reviews

Bill in TX , 11/15/2019 Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

My 2014 500L Trekking has been 100% reliable to date, and with a manual transmission is fun to drive! I am old enough to remember when Italian cars had a reputation for unreliability, but that was a long time ago and I do not believe that the current crop should be tarred with that brush. Interior room is great...lots of headroom and legroom both front and back, as well as good cargo capacity in back. FWD provides good traction in poor weather, and the 6-speed manual transmission helps in that department, too. Performance is good in general. Acceleration will not pin your ears back, nor can you fling it at high speeds through hairpin curves, but if that is what you are looking for, then you probably aren't even considering this car in the first place. To summarize, the Fiat 500L Trekking is a good, reliable car that is fun to drive. BTW, speaking of reliability, I have been a Land Rover owner in the past and know current Land/Range Rover owners....in terms of reliability I will take my 500L over an Evoque any day, hands down.