Used 2014 FIAT 500e Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 500e
5(60%)4(40%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Excellent value if bought off lease.

Jimbo, 09/26/2018
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Buying these cars off lease is the way to go. You can easily acquire one for under $10K out the door for a 3 year old car with under 20K miles. New car price (and only in CA or OR) is a staggering $34K. Off lease is a bargain! Being electric one always has to consider how you would use your car and whether you will have "range anxiety". I live in the upper Midwest so I see all 4 seasons. This greatly impacts the range of the electric car. EPA rates it at 84 miles, which is a good general average. Depending on your commute and weather conditions will impact whether this works for you. I travel about 53 miles round trip of mixed driving on 2 lane roads. Speed limits range from 25-55 mph. In the summer, I only use about 50% of battery charge which is excellent (better than EPA). But in the dead of winter with snow, I use almost 90% of the charge and that is with limited use of heater/defogger. There are tricks that I learned to get better range under these cold conditions such as using the heated seats (which work well) to stay warm and uses the 12V battery to function and not the main battery. You can then get by using less of the main heater which eats a lot of electricity/range. Remember too the battery heats itself to maintain optimal reliability and function and that consumes some range as well. That covers the range anxiety concerns which scare most people about electric cars. Other than that, this car has been dead reliable. Maintenance costs are nil given it is electric, (no fuel system, ignition system, cooling system, transmission, alternator, etc to worry about) . The low center of gravity (600 lbs of batteries in the floor near the back half of the car) makes it handle better than any other Fiat 500 with a better fore/aft weight distribution. This make it more predictable and stable in the turns. The weight of the batteries also improve the ride quality too, but the short wheelbase still makes it a little more bouncy when you hit real rough bumps. Despite the extra weight, it more than compensates with the electric motor which makes this accelerate much quicker than you would think. Electric motors make 100% torque instantly from a standstill. Other drivers are surprised when the light turns green and you run away from them! Last the quiet operation of the electric motor makes driving serene almost luxury car feeling in such a small car. Love it!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Grear Commuter

Rome Commuter., 10/31/2018
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I drive this car 58 miles each way to work and 58 miles back home all freeway miles and part of the drive is a steep hill for about 2 miles. On the way to work I end up with about 20% battery life put on the way home I am at about 8%. So far car has 46K miles and is great because I save tons of cash versus gas. The only thing I do not like about the car is the circular gear console it is a little tight for me personally because I like to open my legs an stretch out from the long commutes I do everyday but beside that the car is GREAT!!! If you commute less than 50 miles I definitely recommend it plus great in tights spots when looking for parking.

Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

When you need a simple and efficient car

Eric, 09/05/2017
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Having originally leased a 2016 FIAT 500e, when it came time to find a new vehicle due to high mileage driving, I did not hesitate getting a previous year model, since electric is the way to go, and I have enjoyed good reliability and efficiency with the Fiat 500e. When looking at previous vehicles, you just need to factor technology and bluetooth as upgrades needed.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A blast!

Doug Wood, 08/18/2018
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive. Great acceleration and good handling.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Very nice car but no dealer support

Jeff, 12/07/2018
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The car is simple and extremely reliable. This is useful because if anything needs fixing the dealership are not interested. It's not that some don't want to help but parts are apparently hard to get from the factory and mechanics are not well trained in the electric cars. They insist that it's just the way these cars are and they can't be returned to the original well functioning condition.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
