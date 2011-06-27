  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500
  4. Used 2017 FIAT 500
  5. Used 2017 FIAT 500 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 FIAT 500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 500
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,419 - $9,978
Used 500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Cutest car ever owned

Brian Pawlak, 04/25/2018
C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car gets so much attention, convertible, easy to park, good on freeway, surprisingly fun car, runs/drives very good. Virtually a two seater, they should redo speedo cluster pkg, don't need tach, somewhat confusing overall interior gage itinerary just simplify, no spare tire, AC good, handles well. Retro look very snappy, not a cheap car. They don't need rear seat headrests, throw those out, better visibility, has some Chrysler good features, buy one if you can drive a smaller car, however I am 6'2 and @275 lbs, pretty comfortable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 500s for sale

Related Used 2017 FIAT 500 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles