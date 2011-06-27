Used 2017 FIAT 500 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Brian Pawlak , 04/25/2018 C Pop 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl 5M)

This car gets so much attention, convertible, easy to park, good on freeway, surprisingly fun car, runs/drives very good. Virtually a two seater, they should redo speedo cluster pkg, don't need tach, somewhat confusing overall interior gage itinerary just simplify, no spare tire, AC good, handles well. Retro look very snappy, not a cheap car. They don't need rear seat headrests, throw those out, better visibility, has some Chrysler good features, buy one if you can drive a smaller car, however I am 6'2 and @275 lbs, pretty comfortable.