Used 2016 FIAT 500 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great Car for the Money!
The 2017 500C Pop is the same as the 2016 500C Easy. I ended up purchasing the 2016 Easy, because there was one in a color I liked at the closest dealership. This model is an extremely affordable way to have a convertible, manual transmission, cruise control, great climate control, and bluetooth (U connect is super user friendly, I've never had a vehicle with bluetooth and started using it the day I bought the car). I have enjoyed shifting gears in my 500C IMMENSELY, and I'm sure the experience is similar in the 2017 Pop. I honestly don't miss all the extras the lounge offers, because I'm not a fan of leather seats (freezing in the winter when I leave for work around 7:15 A.M.). I also love the simple knobs for A/C and heat, as well as the interior air filter, etc. The design of the interior is simple and intuitive. Plus, the 500C offers the best of both worlds in practicality and owning a convertible.
