Used 2015 FIAT 500 Abarth Consumer Reviews
great little car
I've had this for around 8-10 months, so I can't really say much on long term reliability, but its a fun little car. No parking aids on my, but then again whats the point. just aiming it in the general direction is good enough. It's small enough where i can just go "Eh, good enough" and it is. It's a quick car, and still has decent acceleration at 60+ mph. It handles and grips well, is a lot of fun as a daily driver, well at least when there isn't too much traffic. The driving position is quite high, coming from my 98' BMW, but it somehow just adds to the fun. I've seen people complain about the lack of space, and granted, the rear seats kinda suck, but there's more than enough room if you only need to drive yourself or one other person around, not to mention it just is a physically smaller car which I like. If I'm careful, I can get 36-37 mpg between city and highway with traffic, could probably get 38-39 if there wasn't any traffic, but I generally don't bother with it. More fun not worrying about mileage, and even when being rather liberal with the gas it still gets decent mileage. Get's about the same range as my BMW did, I use a higher grade gas, and it still costs ~15$ less to fill up the tank. I think the ride is quite good, though my dad said the BMW felt like a rock (never really noticed myself). It makes a nice sound making it somewhat ridiculous, but not over the top. It's not super loud or anything, but it's enough to put a smile on my face. I couldn't be happier with it, Edit ~2 years later, been reliable enough, it can go through a bit of oil, not a leak, just keep an eye on it. Also fairly easy to modus probably hit the gas more than I should, and I'm almost always in sport mode I get a combined of about 30-31mpg.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Really love this little car!
I really love this little car! It is super fun to drive. Not in a super-car kind of way, in a goofy, balls to the wall, don't give a damn kind of way. It's always "on" meaning it's always ready to play, like a puppy dog. It is comfortable enough for long hauls and with the standard 16" wheels it tracks like a little freight train down the freeway, really! On highway trips I'm getting around 33-35 mpg which is exactly the EPA rating and around town probably more like 22-26 mpg (much more dependent on how you drive it). The only thing I'd change would be to redesign the center vertical tunnel stack thing because it does interfere a bit with my knees (I'm a big guy, weighing in at 300 lbs and 5'10").
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Love it
I've had my Abarth about 6 weeks now. I park in a crowded parking lot at work, as far as I can tell its the only one on the lot. It stands out. Mine is red with the upgraded $500 sixteen inch wheels. The best feature of this car is its compelling value and its unbeatable fun factor. I was originally shopping for the Sport which I test drove and loved, probably should have bought for the gas mileage alone and almost equally cool in appearance and appeal as the Abarth. But I loved the Abarth too, particularly the exhaust, badging, and leather seats. Keep in mind the exhaust is great, exhaust porn to the extreme, great at drive thru's and underpasses, will put a smile on you face every day, best described as a friendly companion and not at all intrusive. Its absolutely fab! If I'm careful I can average around 35 MPG on a tank with 60% of that a suburban commute to work. I keep it out of sport mode for the most part just to save on fuel. The Beats audio system is good, very good, but I can't imagine the base system also not being very good. I did not do the comparison before I purchased. Seems all the 500s I was interested in had the Beats so I just went with it. Also, no backup camera, but it does have the backup warning feature, a $250 option that I feel is very useful and well worth it. Driving this car with the stick is easy and fun. I think it's is the only way to go because of the gain in MPG and the fun factor. Also, the fit and finish is perfect. I examined it with a magnifying glass, no paint blemishes of any kind, no gaps in the panels or doors (as compared to my 2005 Maxima purchased new, a Nissan embarrassment for which I will never give them a second chance. Shame, shame, shame on Nissan). The ride quality is also great, no rattles at all, a little bouncy because of the small wheel base, but an able and compliant suspension as well as a handling marvel. Road noise is minimal, this is a small car from the outside but doesn't sound like it from the inside. I test drove a Honda Fit, didn't like it but was willing to buy based alone on Honda reliability. The front suspension gave the impression of the wheels trying to come thru the wheel wells let alone the road noise. This car may be reliable and have great reviews, but I don't see why. It's a cheap car with a cheap price that will make you feel cheap as long as you own it. Also, the dealer played the online bait and switch despite having the online quote in their very hands. This happened at two dealerships within a week. Done with arrogant Honda... forever! Thank you Honda for being rotten, I think I've gotten a better car for a better price. Also, the electronics are all that. Perhaps all new cars now come with sophisticated electronics, but please be aware, this was an inexpensive car where the fun, price, and appearance are its strengths. The electronics are a bonus that bring it up to the standards of much more expensive cars. Also, the interior and electronics are intuitive and easy to use. This is no accident, it is well thought out design. It's not just a lot of features thrown together haphazardly like my Maxima for bragging rights. This is a comfortable car in many, many respects. The high roof line allows for more space then can be imagined. This car does not feel cramped and you sit up high, its easy in and easy out which gives great comfort to my aching right hip. I also looked at the new Civic. A great car if you don't mind spending north of $27K for the one you want with the wheels you want, and you have to do the limbo to get into the darn thing for the privilege of nearly sitting on the ground. Its great once you're in but you may need 911 to get out. My hip and checkbook feel the Fiat is not just the better car, its the smarter car too... and better looking. I can't say enough about how great a value I feel this car is. Also, this is a specialty car and the dealer lots are full of unsold Abarths. Most people I think will fall for the 500 but the real car people, of which there are fewer, will look to the Abarth with an appreciation of how different and special this car really is. Consequently, huge and disproportionate discounts are to be had. My car listed for $27,495 (no sunroof, no navigation), final price $22,295. I think I overpaid and could have done better by about $2,000 without even asking had I used some online tools. But I don't feel bad about the purchase. I liked the dealer, patient and kind, easy and nice. The follow up has been nothing less then remarkable. I feel like I've joined the family and a special community. The dealer followed up and FIAT themselves too after receiving several welcome gifts. Any problems, call and a person will answer who is able to give answers. I will remember this as a pleasant experience, it the car proves itself as reasonably durable which I think it will, then I'll stick with FIAT. They have put a priceless smile on my face.
- Performance
Owning two Abarths
I have now owned two ABarths...a 2013 5spd basic car and a 2015 6spd automatic also basic . I have tended to like the automatic better and have just returned from a long trip getting 36.5 mpg at about 75mph average speed. 30mpg around town driving. The auto has 183ft lbs torque ( more than the 5spd cars) as well which adds to the ease in drivability and it is a 6spd auto ( vs the 5spd manual). The car needs an update at this point (IE direct injection, a dual scroll turbo for quicker spool up, an independent rear suspension and it should have had Koni shocks all around ( now since changed for 2016) right from the beginning. The sway bars should have been stiffer as well especially the rear sway bar ( which can be resolved through the aftermarket.- a wise choice which does help minimize understeer) . You will need to keep the tire pressure at 40psi all around to get best performance. Mine had the optional 16 in black wheels ( not the 17inchers ) so the higher pressure was not objectionable. The car is a fun ,raucous ,unique little runabout but is only "fast" when in sport mode ( worth 20ft lbs. more torque when sport button is pushed). After owning two I would not buy another unless there was a total top to bottom update as the original was released around 2008 in Europe. It is now overdue. Not many drive these so you will need to be dedicated.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Better Way to Start Your Day
FUN is the best way to describe this car, you will smile and have a good time. Own this car since April 2016 and its brought nothing but joy, it has a great car community, so many mods, the overall experience is pretty special. The Italians know how to strike the right emotions when creating a car. I took out the rear seats(about 50lbs) and added Speedlab Rear Diffuser, also added a Torque Arm Insert which really makes the car feel more premium and stout. Go test drive one and you'll see why its worth talking about.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the 500
Related Used 2015 FIAT 500 Abarth info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner