Used 2015 FIAT 500 Abarth Consumer Reviews

I've had this for around 8-10 months, so I can't really say much on long term reliability, but its a fun little car. No parking aids on my, but then again whats the point. just aiming it in the general direction is good enough. It's small enough where i can just go "Eh, good enough" and it is. It's a quick car, and still has decent acceleration at 60+ mph. It handles and grips well, is a lot of fun as a daily driver, well at least when there isn't too much traffic. The driving position is quite high, coming from my 98' BMW, but it somehow just adds to the fun. I've seen people complain about the lack of space, and granted, the rear seats kinda suck, but there's more than enough room if you only need to drive yourself or one other person around, not to mention it just is a physically smaller car which I like. If I'm careful, I can get 36-37 mpg between city and highway with traffic, could probably get 38-39 if there wasn't any traffic, but I generally don't bother with it. More fun not worrying about mileage, and even when being rather liberal with the gas it still gets decent mileage. Get's about the same range as my BMW did, I use a higher grade gas, and it still costs ~15$ less to fill up the tank. I think the ride is quite good, though my dad said the BMW felt like a rock (never really noticed myself). It makes a nice sound making it somewhat ridiculous, but not over the top. It's not super loud or anything, but it's enough to put a smile on my face. I couldn't be happier with it, Edit ~2 years later, been reliable enough, it can go through a bit of oil, not a leak, just keep an eye on it. Also fairly easy to modus probably hit the gas more than I should, and I'm almost always in sport mode I get a combined of about 30-31mpg.

Mark , 10/17/2016 Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)

I've had my Abarth about 6 weeks now. I park in a crowded parking lot at work, as far as I can tell its the only one on the lot. It stands out. Mine is red with the upgraded $500 sixteen inch wheels. The best feature of this car is its compelling value and its unbeatable fun factor. I was originally shopping for the Sport which I test drove and loved, probably should have bought for the gas mileage alone and almost equally cool in appearance and appeal as the Abarth. But I loved the Abarth too, particularly the exhaust, badging, and leather seats. Keep in mind the exhaust is great, exhaust porn to the extreme, great at drive thru's and underpasses, will put a smile on you face every day, best described as a friendly companion and not at all intrusive. Its absolutely fab! If I'm careful I can average around 35 MPG on a tank with 60% of that a suburban commute to work. I keep it out of sport mode for the most part just to save on fuel. The Beats audio system is good, very good, but I can't imagine the base system also not being very good. I did not do the comparison before I purchased. Seems all the 500s I was interested in had the Beats so I just went with it. Also, no backup camera, but it does have the backup warning feature, a $250 option that I feel is very useful and well worth it. Driving this car with the stick is easy and fun. I think it's is the only way to go because of the gain in MPG and the fun factor. Also, the fit and finish is perfect. I examined it with a magnifying glass, no paint blemishes of any kind, no gaps in the panels or doors (as compared to my 2005 Maxima purchased new, a Nissan embarrassment for which I will never give them a second chance. Shame, shame, shame on Nissan). The ride quality is also great, no rattles at all, a little bouncy because of the small wheel base, but an able and compliant suspension as well as a handling marvel. Road noise is minimal, this is a small car from the outside but doesn't sound like it from the inside. I test drove a Honda Fit, didn't like it but was willing to buy based alone on Honda reliability. The front suspension gave the impression of the wheels trying to come thru the wheel wells let alone the road noise. This car may be reliable and have great reviews, but I don't see why. It's a cheap car with a cheap price that will make you feel cheap as long as you own it. Also, the dealer played the online bait and switch despite having the online quote in their very hands. This happened at two dealerships within a week. Done with arrogant Honda... forever! Thank you Honda for being rotten, I think I've gotten a better car for a better price. Also, the electronics are all that. Perhaps all new cars now come with sophisticated electronics, but please be aware, this was an inexpensive car where the fun, price, and appearance are its strengths. The electronics are a bonus that bring it up to the standards of much more expensive cars. Also, the interior and electronics are intuitive and easy to use. This is no accident, it is well thought out design. It's not just a lot of features thrown together haphazardly like my Maxima for bragging rights. This is a comfortable car in many, many respects. The high roof line allows for more space then can be imagined. This car does not feel cramped and you sit up high, its easy in and easy out which gives great comfort to my aching right hip. I also looked at the new Civic. A great car if you don't mind spending north of $27K for the one you want with the wheels you want, and you have to do the limbo to get into the darn thing for the privilege of nearly sitting on the ground. Its great once you're in but you may need 911 to get out. My hip and checkbook feel the Fiat is not just the better car, its the smarter car too... and better looking. I can't say enough about how great a value I feel this car is. Also, this is a specialty car and the dealer lots are full of unsold Abarths. Most people I think will fall for the 500 but the real car people, of which there are fewer, will look to the Abarth with an appreciation of how different and special this car really is. Consequently, huge and disproportionate discounts are to be had. My car listed for $27,495 (no sunroof, no navigation), final price $22,295. I think I overpaid and could have done better by about $2,000 without even asking had I used some online tools. But I don't feel bad about the purchase. I liked the dealer, patient and kind, easy and nice. The follow up has been nothing less then remarkable. I feel like I've joined the family and a special community. The dealer followed up and FIAT themselves too after receiving several welcome gifts. Any problems, call and a person will answer who is able to give answers. I will remember this as a pleasant experience, it the car proves itself as reasonably durable which I think it will, then I'll stick with FIAT. They have put a priceless smile on my face.