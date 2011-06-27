  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 124 Spider
  4. 2019 FIAT 124 Spider
  5. 2019 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 124 Spider
5(80%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(20%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a review
See all 124 Spiders for sale
MSRP Starting at
$29,290
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Takes me back to Italy

Joe R., 03/03/2019
Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

This Fiat is actually 70% Mazda Miata. The 30% that Fiat has added is, in my estimation, pure Italian perfection. The head-turning body styling screams "Forza Italia!!!" and the convertible is actually well insulated and easy to operate. The acceleration, while not jarring, is brisk especially when in "Sport Mode". And quite frankly, when the top is down, I really don't want to go too fast because I like to be seen in it. And the Abarth trim exhaust has a wonderful throaty sound to it. The Brembo brake option is wonderful. The Navigation option includes the Bose audio system and the headrest speakers; I'm glad chose it. The vehicle is very tight for a convertible, especially at this price, and the ride very comfortable. The 70% base Mazda gives me the feeling of reliability and craftsmanship and the 30% Fiat has added speaks to me of class, refinement and sexiness. And that for me is a perfect combination. Bravisimo!

Performance
Report Abuse

Loving my cool little sports car

Lisa Lynne, 05/13/2019
Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

It is really small! Somehow after you start driving it is irrelevant because its fun. People ask what is that car? Disbelief on their faces when told a Fiat. I have a white one with a wide black stripe and red and black seats. I liked the peppy feel and sound of Abarth and got a leftover 2018 with 19 miles on it fully loaded. It's not super posh but it has most things my last car, an infinity g37 had, except power seats and power hardtop. The Bose sound system is so much fun and loud enough cruising down the road with the top down. I find the wind to be just right and just drove a 400 mile road trip from siesta key to my daughter's college in pure happiness. If you want something fun to drive, enjoy turning heads, driving something different from most cars driving by for a surprisingly fair price take one out for a test drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I love this car!

Jackson C., 03/27/2019
Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

We have an old Fiat 124 and always wanted a new one if they made one again. What a great car this is. it is peppy and agile. It holds the road like nobody’s business. It have a great manual transmission and is a joy to drive. It is also just beautiful to look at. It is a fitting heir to our old 124. You will have a hard time finding a better roadster for the money!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A 1000 miles in

Mr Flores, 12/26/2019
Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

So far I driven up Angeles Crest Hwy , awesome, over the grapevine during hi winds , very quiet inside ( nice surprise) I hit a brick at about 70mph the brick rolled under bouncing loudly, looked under car and found there is a skid plate, no damage done , we bonded ( the car and I )

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Big mistake

Bob, 01/04/2019
Abarth 2dr Convertible (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
5 of 106 people found this review helpful

Sounds good but that’s it

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 124 Spiders for sale

Related 2019 FIAT 124 Spider Abarth info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars