Used 2006 Ferrari F430 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Incredible Car
I love my new F430 spider. It is an incredible improvement from my 2003 F360. It's much more luxurious, has a better ride, acceleration etc. The biggest difference is how smooth the shifting has become and the ride quality. It looks fantastic and has the best interior I have seen on a sports car. While I certainly wouldn't drive it everyday I find I am using it much more than the F360. I can't wait to take it out whenever I have time. My wife's biggest complaint is that everyone looks at the car. It is expensive but worth every penny.
WOW!
I love my F430 Spider. It is by far the best Ferrari I've ever driven and owned. It is as smooth as a luxury car and handles like it's on railroad tracks. When you drive this car at full pedal to the metal the sound is out of this world. The best feature: no more timing belt and valve ajustments services. I'm going for another ride, caio!
F430 Spider F1
After I had experienced the Ferrari Testarossa in 1999 I also purchased the Maserati Spider 2002 as a companion. Then one day I noticed the F430 in the lot at the dealer while picking up the Maserati after service. I fell in love with this new Ferrari car. I had to go and purchased it the following week and I have no regrets since. It is a blast of fun, expecially when driving thru a tunnel, the experience and feeling is the same as if I was driving a Formula One. The shifting of gears is so quick and the engine responds immediately, the noise is phenomenal. The acceleration is exhilarating. This is the best car in my stable.
Ferrari 430 Spyder Coupe
This car is good. It's very fast, agile, cool looking, and makes me as popular as a 17 year old. I purchased it in North Carolina.
F1 Ferrari F430
Have owned 50-60 autos in my lifetime; many of the higher end types. The F430 beats them all, hands down. This car has it all; style, presence, speed, quickness, a wonderful, yet sporty ride and a great (F1) tranny. It is the best overall balance of sporting and stylistic ride and handling I have ever owned. It costs more than many houses, but if you love to drive, and appreciate fine automobiles, this is the top of the heap. The sound of the car, either at idle or WOT, will sell you on it, even if nothing else does! Do it if you can...you won't be disappointed.
