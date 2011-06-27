  1. Home
Used 2003 Ferrari Enzo Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$643,330
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$643,330
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$643,330
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)7/12 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)203/348 mi.
Fuel tank capacity29 gal.
Combined MPG8
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$643,330
Torque485 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower660 hp @ 7800 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$643,330
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$643,330
adjustable pedalsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
carbon trim on dashyes
carbon trim on doorsyes
carbon trim on center consoleyes
leather and carbon steering wheelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$643,330
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$643,330
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$643,330
Front track65.4 in.
Length185.1 in.
Curb weight3009 lbs.
Height45.2 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width80.1 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$643,330
345/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
19 x 13 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$643,330
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$643,330
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
