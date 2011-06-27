Used 2003 Ferrari Enzo Coupe Consumer Reviews

Yagoogalie , 06/15/2003

This car is specatcular to drive, the technological advancements to this car are amazing. The car is amazingly stable, i dont even know why i am not calling it a rocket. It is stunning in person. This car has no lack in anything, the only complaint i have with ferrari is that the mclaren F1 is many years older and it took them this long to beat it...that just shows the quality and craftsmanship put into the design and bmw's engine....if you have the money but this stunner!!