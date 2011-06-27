Used 2003 Ferrari Enzo Coupe Consumer Reviews
car review
i loved it, i hit a strait away and got it up to 210 with no problem...
Amazing
This car is specatcular to drive, the technological advancements to this car are amazing. The car is amazingly stable, i dont even know why i am not calling it a rocket. It is stunning in person. This car has no lack in anything, the only complaint i have with ferrari is that the mclaren F1 is many years older and it took them this long to beat it...that just shows the quality and craftsmanship put into the design and bmw's engine....if you have the money but this stunner!!
9.5
Its fast, it looks good, its got great handling,and in my opinion its near perfect.
Best Car
Perfect Car thats all there is.
My Ferrari rocks
The Ferrari is very fun to drive and so luxuriouson the inside. The sporty exterior is also another factor in the rating. I think that buying this car is probably the best decission i have ever m
Sponsored cars related to the Enzo
Related Used 2003 Ferrari Enzo Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner