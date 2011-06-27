  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Saturn-rocket acceleration, sublime handling, surprisingly easy to drive, has only slightly fewer performance toys than Lewis Hamilton.
  • A hard-core track star isn't exactly an ideal road car.
Ferrari 430 Scuderia for Sale
List Price Estimate
$79,568 - $131,318
Used 430 Scuderia for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

While easy enough to drive without killing yourself, the 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is a phenomenal driving machine ideal for those with a track and/or vacant mountain road at their ready disposal.

Vehicle overview

The 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is not for poseurs -- it doesn't even have a radio. No, this isn't just some super F430 with more power and a fancy name to impress your friends. The Scuderia is a track-bred driving weapon, developed by taking the already exceptional F430 and massaging it with weight savings and advanced electronics plucked from Ferrari's Formula 1 supply store. Some guy named Schumacher also assisted in its development. To put it another way, if you missed out on your chance to own an Enzo, here's your chance to buy something that's nearly as capable for a big discount.

The first thing you do when taking a regular supercar (the F430) and turning it into a hard-core track special is send it to fat camp. That means getting rid of a whole heap of sound insulation, replacing components with others made of carbon fiber (door panels, central tunnel, seats), ripping out the carpet and making the floor aluminum. It was also told to lay off the doughnuts. In total, 220 pounds were shaved off.

In addition to losing weight and making aerodynamic improvements, the F430's V8 was pumped up to 503 horsepower from 483. All in all, these improvements allow the Scuderia to achieve 60 mph in a shade over 3 seconds. Ferrari's latest F1 automated-clutch manual has been fitted to this Scud missile, and it's capable of ripping off gearchanges faster than any previous road-going Ferrari.

The 430 Scuderia is also the first Ferrari to get the combined talents of the F430's E-Diff electronic limited-slip differential and the 599 GTB Fiorano's F1-Trac traction control system. Collectively called E-Diff2, the system is an electronic dream team that combines to offer 40 percent more acceleration out of corners than a traditional traction/stability control system. It'll not only save your bacon, but also make you look like a better driver.

Ferrari is sending only 250 Scuderias over to the United States for 2008. The company says that 15 percent of owners will take their Scuds to the track, while most will already own two or three other Ferraris. That makes sense, because those two or three others will make a much better weekend-getaway toy or cruising/flaunting accessory than the hard-core, track-ready 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia.

2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia models

The 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is an ultra-high-performance two-seat exotic coupe available in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, an F1-SuperFast 2 automated-manual gearbox, five driving settings, an adjustable suspension, the E-Diff2 limited-slip differential, extensive carbon-fiber body panels and interior components, carbon-fiber racing seats available in three sizes, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, xenon headlights, full power accessories and automatic climate control. There are numerous personalization options available, including special paint and trim items for both the exterior and the interior. An option is a stereo with Bluetooth, which can be bolstered with a six-CD changer and iPod connectivity.

2008 Highlights

The Ferrari 430 Scuderia is a new-for-2008, track-inspired, special-edition F430.

Performance & mpg

The Ferrari 430 Scuderia is powered by the F430's 4.3-liter V8, but refined to produce 503 hp and 347 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission available is the F1-SuperFast 2 automated-clutch manual, controlled by carbon-fiber paddle shifters. Gearchanges are accomplished in 60 milliseconds, or a quarter of the time needed to change a gear the old-fashioned way. The estimated 0-60 time for the Scuderia is a blisteringly quick 3.4 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of around 11 seconds at 126 mph. With standard carbon-ceramic brakes, the Scuderia comes to a stop from 60 mph in fewer than 95 feet -- enough to possibly suck your eyeballs out.

Safety

The F430 comes standard with antilock brakes, traction control and stability control. There are no side airbags. The sensitivity of the traction and stability control systems is adjustable via the "manettino" control mounted on the steering wheel.

Driving

The good news is that you don't have to have "Schumacher" written on your license to drive the 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia well. Using all the electronic programs selected by the steering wheel's manettino controller, the car helps you carve the neatest, fastest lines you can through corners, making you feel magically talented as the electronic limited-slip diff (E-Diff2), adjustable suspension and traction/stability control systems (F1 Trac) help you drive faster, rather than simply acting as a guardian angel averting disaster. You can even hold a slide with the car's electronics holding your hand.

Underneath all the electronic trickery, however, is a truly sublimely handling car that speaks to you like few other cars can. This is a driver's car through and through, for those who truly appreciate such a concept.

Interior

With many of the F430's interior accoutrements removed for weight-saving purposes, it takes a dedicated chap to drive the Scuderia. Carbon fiber has been used throughout the cabin to save weight (and look cool), while Alcantara faux suede fills in the blanks. A stereo is optional, but the beautiful V8 wail from behind your shoulder should certainly be enough aural satisfaction. The driver is kept in place by carbon-fiber Super Racing seats available in three sizes that, unlike true racing seats, include manually adjustable seatbacks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

For enthusiasts only
ccmd75013,05/24/2009
The Scuderia is a serious racing car which happens to be street legal. I traded my Lamborghini Galardo for the Scuderia and what a difference! The Scuderia comes with no radio, floor mats or any creature comforts. The acceleration is neck snapping and the exhaust note changes loudness depending on the pedal pressure becoming extremely loud at above 5000 RPM. The steering is extremely light (big difference from the Lambo)and controlling this light car in hard acceleration takes a bit of getting used to. The ceramic brakes are extremely touchy and again take a while to get used to. The seats are very hard and even short drives can be hard on the back. Wouldn't recommend this car to first timers
See all 1 reviews of the 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
503 hp @ 8500 rpm
See all Used 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia features & specs
More about the 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia
More About This Model

Despite Ferrari's protestations to the contrary, the 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is just a stripped-down F430, yet the factory engineers needn't worry about making excuses to justify this car's place in the model range.

It's been built with technology from Ferrari's super-exotic FXX specialty cars, has been tuned by Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher and laps the Ferrari test track at Fiorano as quickly as the $1 million Enzo.

It's one of those cars that will leave every other carmaker in the world wondering how it will ever catch up with the ever-adventurous enthusiasts in Maranello.

What else do you need to know?

Stripped for Action
The 430 Scuderia is meant to be a track-ready car, the closest thing to the F430 Challenge that's built for Ferrari's worldwide marque racing series.

Just as with a racing car, all of the expense has gone into giving you less weight, not more car. The 430 Scuderia weighs 2,975 pounds, some 221 pounds less than a standard F430 and thus even lighter than a Porsche 911 GT2.

The suspension springs and wheel nuts have been carved from lightweight titanium, and even the shock dampers have been slimmed down by 5 ounces at each corner. Meanwhile, the carpets have been stripped out, replaced by carbon-fiber door panels and bare aluminum floors. It looks a bit raw from behind the wheel, as you glance down and see an enormous exposed weld in the floor next to your foot. It's kind of like a Lotus Elise in that way, but with far more room inside.

There are a few more horsepower on call, as the DOHC 4.3-liter V8 now produces 503 hp at 8,500 rpm, an increase of 20 hp. Meanwhile, torque output has increased to 347 pound-feet at 5,250 rpm, a mere 4 lb-ft more than before. All this has a lot to do with a revised intake system made from carbon fiber, new pistons that increase the compression ratio to 11.75: 1 from 11.3:1, and a lightweight exhaust system.

The V8's electronic package also has been tweaked with a new ion-sensing knock-detection system that's integrated with the spark plug in every cylinder. These sensors can detect the very early onset of detonation, so the engine can run with the maximum amount of ignition advance to take advantage of its taller compression ratio.

The Moment of Truth
The motor crackles to life with a microprocessor-perfect stab of the drive-by-wire throttle and sends a tantalizing, abrupt praapp past the trick exhaust valves and out through the free-flowing exhaust system. Acoustical graphs shown to us by the Ferrari engineers indicate that the Scuderia is actually louder than the F430 Challenge, although the character of the sound isn't as objectionable.

A big storm has blown in from the West and it's been raining, and the idea of cutting loose with a 503-hp Ferrari among the little Fiat Pandas that clog the roads on the streets of Maranello as we head for the countryside sends shivers up our spine.

Somehow we live through the fear and frustration. We feel out the car as much as we dare, and we are surprised that we don't care for the steering as much as we thought we would. It's not as direct as that of the Porsche 911, and you can feel some play on-center (perhaps because of the track-ready alignment). The ratio is quick enough, though, and there's not much shuffling of the wheel required to negotiate hairpins in the hills.

The suspension proves surprisingly compliant in its street setting, certainly far more friendly than that of a Porsche 911 GT3. The chassis is ultra-stiff, yet even a bumpy country road doesn't give you a shock through the lightweight carbon-fiber seat, the sort of thing that curses any extended drive in the GT3. If anything, it's the transmission that shakes you up, as it slams from gear to gear with a deliberate thud if you're deeper into the throttle than about 25 percent.

Moment of Truth II
Fortunately the pavement dries up by the time we get to the 1.8-mile Ferrari test track at Fiorano in the afternoon, and no one seems more relieved than Marc Gene, a longtime F1 test-driver now under contract to Scuderia Ferrari Marlboro. It's his job to mind us on the track.

The 430 Scuderia is a showcase for Formula 1 technology. Normally we blanch when we hear such statements, as tangible technology transfer between F1 and the normal world doesn't exist. Or rather it didn't until now. When we see the throttle traces from Marc Gene's demonstration laps at Fiorano, it's clear where the car's electronic differential and stability control systems allow him to use full throttle very early in the corner and then wait for the computers to maximize traction as the car hooks up at the exit.

The Scuderia marries the F430's E-Diff and the 599 Fiorano GTB's F1-Trac traction control system, and then melds them into a single system called E-Diff2. They have been revised and taught to communicate with each other, and this, the engineers insist, has been the most difficult aspect of the car's entire development process. F1 champion Michael Schumacher apparently was instrumental in this.

Just as during our drive on the street, the action of the six-speed automated sequential manual transmission dominates your sense of the car. Here again you'll find F1 technology, as the gearbox swaps cogs in 60 milliseconds compared to the 150-millisecond interval you find in the standard F430. Say "bang-bang" as fast as you can and you'll get the idea. Gene told us that the gearbox is about as quick as a Ferrari F1 car from two years ago, and even the latest F1 car does it only in 30-40 milliseconds.

Clipping Curbs
Thanks to the clever ignition tech for the 4.3-liter V8, the torque curve is fatter between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm, and the improved tractability and lighter chassis weight make the car surprisingly easy to drive, far more relaxing than the road-going F430. When you're at wide-open throttle and the transmission is done changing gears, you feel a fairly constant push from the engine until redline is reached. Ferrari claims 100 kph (62 mph) comes up in 3.6 seconds and 200 kph (124 mph) will arrive in 11.6 seconds on the way to a top speed of 198 mph.

There's some understeer to be found in slow corners (this has a lot to do with the setting you can dial into the E-diff), but it didn't seem to bother test-driver Gene during the laps we rode with him, as he wasn't wrestling with the wheel at all. For us, the setup felt better on the track than the road, and there's good steering feel as soon as you dial in about a quarter turn, as though there's some toe-out in the front alignment, and you're able to make minute corrections that don't seem possible on the street.

Using all the electronics to help the car carve the neatest, fastest lines through the corners, you feel magically talented as the electronics help you drive faster rather than simply avert disaster when you make a mistake. And yes, it is possible to hold a slide, as the ECU holds your hand.

Braking potential is limited only by the adhesion of the fat Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, 235/35ZR19s in front and 285/35ZR19s in the rear, because the ceramic-composite brake rotors are up to the task, as you can see by the 15.7-inch front rotors with six-piston calipers. The brakes begin to grumble after about three laps and become difficult to modulate, which is something we've never noticed in Porsche's ceramic brakes.

Available in Stores Near You
Some 250 examples of the 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia are scheduled to arrive in the U.S. next spring, and no pricing has been announced. Ferrari says it expects buyers of the 430 Scuderia to spend about 15 percent of their time in the car driving in track events, and it also believes most buyers will probably already own one or two Ferraris.

When you look at all the improvements made to the 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia, it's all legit stuff, although whether most buyers will make much use of it might be debatable.

We actually talked to a Ferrari engineer about this. We told him that most American buyers will probably opt for the Scuderia just to get the loud exhaust, plus the unique racing stripes down the middle of the bodywork. He laughed and said that customers in Europe tend to be more serious and often come to the factory looking for more performance, which is one reason the car has been built.

Here's the bottom line: If you see a guy driving a 430 Scuderia into valet parking, he's probably a poseur; but if a guy shows up at a track day in the pit stall next to you with one, then you'd better have something really, really fast or he's going to blow by you without breaking a sweat.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Overview

The Used 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is offered in the following submodels: 430 Scuderia Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 6AM).

