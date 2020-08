Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia for Sale Near Me

Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M - Bianco Avus over Charcoal and Nero Alcantara - Low Miles - Excellent Condition - Well Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Many Fine Options - 1 of Only 499 Scuderia Spider 16M Models Worldwide - Factory Options: - Carbon Fiber Exterior Package - Carbon Fiber Racing Seats - Yellow Brake Calipers - Alcantara Upholstery in Charcoal - Alcantara Dashboard in Charcoal - Alcantara Steering Wheel Arch in Charcoal - Interior 3D Fabric Color in Nero - Soft Top in Nero - Special Stitching in Bianco - Fire Extinguisher - Yellow Rev Counter - Radio Navigation System with Bluetooth - Racing Livery with Italian Flag If you are in the market for a Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M, please call or email us today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: ZFFKW66A090167256

Stock: FP3975

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-02-2019