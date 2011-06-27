Close

***Additional photos and video on our website** 2008 Ferrari Scuderia One of the best colors and well equipped with the following: Rare Rosso Scuderia paint Rosso Scuderia brake calipers Fully trimmed boot Alcantara upholstery Ipod connection Carbon fiber steering wheel + LEDs Radio nav system with bluetooth NART racing stripe Carbon fiber racing seats Drivers seat adjustment device And so much more, call today for additional details Many more high-quality photos and video on our website hubbardautocenter.com A majority our business is with clients that are out of state and satisfaction is essential. The condition of each of our vehicles is guaranteed and put in writing. Buy with confidence knowing you're getting a vehicle we are going to stand behind! All our cars are kept indoors and shown by appointment only. To view a complete list of inventory and additional photos and video please visit our website. Please contact Mark Hubbard @ 800-839-4490 for more information. Facility - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Carbon Fiber Trim, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Mark Hubbard at 602-535-2426 or mhubbard@hubbardautocenter.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: ZFFKW64A280160584

Stock: 910

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2020