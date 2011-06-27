Used 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia for Sale

16 listings
  • $195,000

    Certified 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    5,840 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ferrari Maserati of Long Island - Plainview / New York

    Ferrari 430 Scuderia- Blu Pozzi over Cuoio - Low Miles - Excellent Condition - Many Fine Options - Expertly Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Well-Respected Throughout its Life -Factory Options:- US Carbon Package- Carbon Fiber Racing Seats- Driver Seat Adjustment Device- Carbon Fiber LED Steering Wheel- Alcantara Upholstery in Cuoio- Yellow Brake Calipers- 20-inch Forged Gold Wheels- Alcantara Dashboard in Blu Scuro- Fully Trimmed Boot- Fire Extinguisher- Yellow Rev Counter- iPod Connection- Radio Navigation System with Bluetooth- NART Racing Stripe with Border- Special Stitching- Colored Steering WheelThe 430 Scuderia represents the thoroughbred performance version of the beloved F430 range. Lightweight materials, faster shifting from its F1 Transmission, and increased engine output combine to create one of the most marvelous sports cars in the world. The Scuderia's firmed suspension and mid-engine placement make it incredibly agile, and the exhaust note is absolutely incredible. This is the driving enthusiast's Ferrari!If you are in the market for a Ferrari 430 Scuderia, please call or email us today.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW64AX80164334
    Stock: NP4248
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 11-26-2019

  • $193,000

    2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    7,360 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hubbard Auto Center - Scottsdale / Arizona

    ***Additional photos and video on our website** 2008 Ferrari Scuderia One of the best colors and well equipped with the following: Rare Rosso Scuderia paint Rosso Scuderia brake calipers Fully trimmed boot Alcantara upholstery Ipod connection Carbon fiber steering wheel + LEDs Radio nav system with bluetooth NART racing stripe Carbon fiber racing seats Drivers seat adjustment device And so much more, call today for additional details Many more high-quality photos and video on our website hubbardautocenter.com A majority our business is with clients that are out of state and satisfaction is essential. The condition of each of our vehicles is guaranteed and put in writing. Buy with confidence knowing you're getting a vehicle we are going to stand behind! All our cars are kept indoors and shown by appointment only. To view a complete list of inventory and additional photos and video please visit our website. Please contact Mark Hubbard @ 800-839-4490 for more information. Facility - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Carbon Fiber Trim, HID Headlamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Mark Hubbard at 602-535-2426 or mhubbard@hubbardautocenter.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW64A280160584
    Stock: 910
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2020

  • $159,999

    2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    21,310 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Foreign Cars Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina

    ****RADIONAV SYSTEM****BLUTOOTH****FERRARI IPOD ORIGINAL MSRP $298,447**RACING STRIPE $8,264**ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY $4,362**BATA UPHOLSTERY $2,260**FERRARI IPOD $838**ALL STITCHINGS IN COLOR $417**CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL+LEDS**U.S. CARBON PACKAGE**WE HAVE MARKETED THIS SCUDERIA BEFORE AND KNOW IT WELL**PLEASE CALL 7045357100 TO VERIFY AVAILABILITY** FINANCING AVAILABLE UP TO 84 MONTHS**SUPER LOW RATES**

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Bluetooth, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW64A880164428
    Stock: CT15167
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-01-2020

  • $309,900

    2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    4,276 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Foreign Cars Italia - Greensboro / North Carolina

    2009 Ferrari F430 Spider 4.3L V8 DOHC 40V Carbon Fibre Exterior Package, Underdoor Cover in Carbon Look, Alcantara Dashboard, White Rev Counter, 20' Forged Dark Painted Rims, Carbon Fibre Racing Seats, Soft Top Colour Nero, Coloured Special Stitching Filo Speciale Rosso, Alcantara Steering Wheel Arch Charcoal, Interior 3D Fabric Colour Rosso, Fire Extinguisher, Red Brake Calipers, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders.For more information please contact Foreign Cars Italia of Greensboro at 336-544-3686.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW66A790168548
    Stock: C5860
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-19-2019

  • $299,000

    2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    5,939 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ferrari Maserati of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida

    Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M - Bianco Avus over Charcoal and Nero Alcantara - Low Miles - Excellent Condition - Well Maintained by Authorized Ferrari Dealers - Many Fine Options - 1 of Only 499 Scuderia Spider 16M Models Worldwide - Factory Options: - Carbon Fiber Exterior Package - Carbon Fiber Racing Seats - Yellow Brake Calipers - Alcantara Upholstery in Charcoal - Alcantara Dashboard in Charcoal - Alcantara Steering Wheel Arch in Charcoal - Interior 3D Fabric Color in Nero - Soft Top in Nero - Special Stitching in Bianco - Fire Extinguisher - Yellow Rev Counter - Radio Navigation System with Bluetooth - Racing Livery with Italian Flag If you are in the market for a Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M, please call or email us today.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW66A090167256
    Stock: FP3975
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-02-2019

  • $314,995

    2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    3,034 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Naples Motorsports - Naples / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW66A790169215
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $278,888

    2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    5,848 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Fusion Luxury Motors - Chatsworth / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW66AX90166910
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $289,995

    Certified 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    6,843 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ferrari of The Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas

    From Ferrari.com: "The Scuderia Spider 16M is a special limited series of just 499 unique cars, dedicated to the most passionate clients, who recognize its virtue and exclusivity." Originally acquired by our Houston client from Ferrari Fort Lauderdale, this 16M has been under our care since early 2014, and is now offered as FERRARI APPROVED. Our Ferrari Authorized Technicians have completed the Ferrari 101-CPO Inspection, completed a Major Annual Service, remedied soft touch parts via our friends at StickyRX, and installed new Pirellis less than 1000 miles ago. Our 16M will receive 2 YEARS POWER APPROVED WARRANTY at time of sale, courtesy of our dealership as part of our commitment to Ferrari's Pre-Owned Certified Program. RED BRAKE CALIPERS CARBON FIBRE EXTERIOR PACKAGE INSTRUMENT PANEL (ROSSO) ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY (NERA) CARBON FIBRE RACING SEATS SOFT TOP COLOUR (NERO) INTERIOR 3D FABRIC COLOUR (ROSSO) FERRARI FINANCIAL SERVICES provides a number of financing options including extended-term conventional financing. We are proudly the #1 Ferrari Financial Services dealership in the Southwest.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW66A690167472
    Stock: 201081Z
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-14-2020

  • $289,900

    Certified 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    8,202 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ferrari of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas

    Recent Arrival! 1 of 499 PRODUCED! CARBON FIBRE EXTERIOR PACKAGE, CARBON FIBRE RACING SEATS, ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY, RADIO NAVI SYSTEM + BLUETOOTH and MORE!YELLOW BRAKE CALIPERS, CARBON FIBRE EXTERIOR PACKAGE, UNDER DOOR COVER IN CARBON LOOK, INSTRUMENT PANEL BIANCO, ALCANTARA UPHOLSTERY, RADIO NAVI SYSTEM + BLUETOOTH, CARBON FIBRE RACING SEATS, SOFT TOP COLOUR- NERO, COLOURED STANDARD STITCHING- YELLOW, INTERIOR 3D FABRIC- YELLOW, LIVERYFerrari of San Antonio offers quality New & Pre-Owned Vehicles and exceptional customer service. Shop all of our Inventory at FERRARIOFSANANTONIO.com Located at 19302 W Interstate 10 Frontage Rd, San Antonio, TX 78257. Call (210) 477-3800.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW66A790166492
    Stock: 203018P
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 02-12-2020

  • $289,900

    Certified 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    8,701 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Continental Autosports - Hinsdale / Illinois

    2009 F430 Scuderia 16M. Don't miss the opportunity to have a 1 of 499 Ferrari in Nero DS over Nero Leather w/3D Tessuto! Full Service Has Been Completed. Giallo Special Stitching and Embroidered Horses on Headrests, Yellow Brake Calipers, Scuderia Ferrari Shields On Fenders, Carbon Fiber Racing Seats, Tela Colore Nero Top. This 16M Also Has A Leather Interior Option and a Grigio Stripe Option. This vehicle has gone through a rigorous 101-point inspection by Ferrari Trained Technicians and is Ferrari Approved Certified Pre-Owned Eligible. We have verified this vehicle is in proper working order and remedied any issues using only Ferrari parts. Optional 24 month Ferrari New Power Warranty which includes Roadside Assistance. Whether this is your first or 21st Ferrari, buy from an Official Ferrari Dealer. Buy from Continental Autosports and have peace of mind.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW66A090167435
    Stock: 8990
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-26-2017

  • $189,900

    2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    8,583 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Marino Performance Motors - West Palm Beach / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW64A590168986
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $188,900

    2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    8,960 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Motorcar Classics - Farmingdale / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW64A090167244
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $448,888

    2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    445 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ilusso - Costa Mesa / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW66A090167838
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $199,500

    2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    7,679 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    MotorCars of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW64A990167002
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $179,995

    2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gulf Coast Motorworks - Bonita Springs / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW64A390168811
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $195,000

    2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Base

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Excellence Group - Saugus / Massachusetts

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automated_manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZFFKW64A690166759
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 16 out of 16 listings
430 Scuderia Reviews & Specs