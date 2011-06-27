  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. Ferrari 430 Scuderia

Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia

2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Coupe
2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Rear Badging
2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Coupe
2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Coupe
2008 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Coupe
+3

Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia

MSRP$282,618
Dealer Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Wicked acceleration, otherworldly handling from lightweight chassis, closest thing to a racecar for the street that Ferrari sells.

If you want a race-ready Ferrari for the street (and really, who doesn't?), the 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is where it's at. Just don't expect three pedals on the floor.

Vehicle overview

The 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is what happens when a serious performance-car company decides to weed out the wannabes. Let's start with two features it doesn't have: a radio or anything worthy of being called "sound-deadening material." If you're a Beverly Hills weenie, Ferrari seems to be saying help yourself to the regular F430, preferably in convertible form. But if you want arguably the most exhilarating driving experience Ferrari has to offer, bring your racing shoes and get your name on the 430 Scuderia waiting list. Oh, and bring money, too -- the Scuderia costs (gulp) $100,000 more than the F430 on which it's based.

So what do you get for your extra $100,000? Well, if you have to ask about value, you probably shouldn't be shopping for a Ferrari in the first place. But the Scuderia does give you a lot of upgrades for your 65-percent-greater financial contribution. By ditching the sound insulation, replacing some significant components with carbon-fiber versions (door panels, central tunnel, seats), ripping out the carpet and making the floor aluminum, Ferrari shaved about 450 pounds off the F430's already svelte 3,196-pound curb weight. The 4.3-liter V8 also came in for revisions, albeit minor ones, resulting in a 20-horsepower gain for a total of 503 hp. The result isn't what we'd call refined, exactly, but it sure is fast -- the 0-60-mph sprint drops from 4 four seconds to a shade over 3, making the Scuderia one of the quickest cars in the world.

The 430 Scuderia also employs the services of E-Diff2, an electronic dream team that combines the F430's E-Diff electronic limited-slip differential with the 599 GTB Fiorano's F1-Trac traction control system. E-Diff2 offers 40 percent more acceleration out of corners than a traditional traction/stability control system, so it won't just save your bacon -- it'll also make you look like a better driver. Ferrari's single-clutch automated manual F1 gearbox is mandatory on the Scuderia. Some may wish for a conventional manual transmission instead, but Ferrari says the F1's quicker shift times make it ideal for racetrack duty.

The limited-production 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is an unparalleled track day toy or look-at-me accessory for folks with a roster of more comfortable daily-driver options. We'd rather have a 599 GTB Fiorano for just $20,000 more -- but then, that's because we don't already have one in the garage.

Ferrari 430 Scuderia models

The 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is an ultra-high-performance two-seat exotic coupe available in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, five driver-selectable settings for suspension, throttle and transmission calibrations, numerous carbon-fiber body panels and interior components, carbon-fiber racing seats available in three sizes, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, xenon headlights, full power accessories and automatic climate control.

There are numerous personalization options available, including special paint and trim items for both the exterior and interior. While the standard Scuderia comes without a stereo, you can add one as an option, and it includes Bluetooth and the availability of a six-CD changer with iPod connectivity.

2009 Highlights

The Ferrari 430 Scuderia is unchanged for 2009.

Performance & mpg

The Ferrari 430 Scuderia is powered by a massaged version of the F430's 4.3-liter V8 that produces 503 hp and 347 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission available is the F1-SuperFast 2 automated-clutch manual, which is controlled by carbon-fiber paddle shifters mounted on the steering column. Gearchanges are accomplished in 60 milliseconds, or a quarter of the time needed to change a gear the old-fashioned way.

The estimated 0-60-mph time for the Scuderia is 3.4 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of around 11 seconds at 126 mph. The standard carbon-ceramic brakes haul the Scuderia down from 60 mph in just 95 feet, which is about as good as it gets.

Safety

The 430 Scuderia comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control and the E-Diff2's combination of a limited-slip differential and traction control. There are no side airbags.

Driving

With five driving settings controlled by the steering wheel's "manettino" (Italian for "little manager") knob, not to mention E-Diff2's magical power management, the 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia seems designed to make even the average Giuseppe feel like Ferrari F1 legend Michael Schumacher in the twisties. Not coincidentally, Schumacher himself was supposedly involved in the Scuderia's development. Even without the electronic gadgetry, the 430 Scuderia is still a delightfully elemental embodiment of the midengine sports car concept.

Interior

The Scuderia's interior is quite literally a shell of its former F430 self. Carbon fiber is used throughout the cabin to save weight, while Alcantara faux suede fills in the blanks. The optional stereo is worth considering, but the unadulterated V8 howl might be the only music you'll ever need. The driver and passenger are kept in place by carbon-fiber seats, which are available in three sizes and include street-friendly manually adjustable seatbacks.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all 430 Scuderia lease offers
2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Ferrari 430 Scuderia
    2009
    2008

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    4.3L 8cyl 6AM
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    Seats 2
    6-speed automated manual
    Gas
    503 hp @ 8500 rpm
    See all Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia features & specs
    Ferrari 430 Scuderia for sale
    2009
    2008

    FAQ

    Is the Ferrari 430 Scuderia a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2009 430 Scuderia both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 430 Scuderia has 8.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ferrari 430 Scuderia. Learn more

    Is the Ferrari 430 Scuderia reliable?

    To determine whether the Ferrari 430 Scuderia is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 430 Scuderia. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 430 Scuderia's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2009 430 Scuderia is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia?

    The least-expensive 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is the 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $282,618.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 6AM) which starts at $282,618
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ferrari 430 Scuderia?

    If you're interested in the Ferrari 430 Scuderia, the next question is, which 430 Scuderia model is right for you? 430 Scuderia variants include 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 6AM). For a full list of 430 Scuderia models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia

    Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia Overview

    The Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is offered in the following submodels: 430 Scuderia Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (4.3L 8cyl 6AM).

    What do people think of the 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 430 Scuderia.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 430 Scuderia featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia?

    Which 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderias are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia.

    Can't find a new 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ferrari 430 Scuderia for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $8,783.

    Find a new Ferrari for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $24,572.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ferrari lease specials

    Related Used 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider