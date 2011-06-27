Vehicle overview

The 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is what happens when a serious performance-car company decides to weed out the wannabes. Let's start with two features it doesn't have: a radio or anything worthy of being called "sound-deadening material." If you're a Beverly Hills weenie, Ferrari seems to be saying help yourself to the regular F430, preferably in convertible form. But if you want arguably the most exhilarating driving experience Ferrari has to offer, bring your racing shoes and get your name on the 430 Scuderia waiting list. Oh, and bring money, too -- the Scuderia costs (gulp) $100,000 more than the F430 on which it's based.

So what do you get for your extra $100,000? Well, if you have to ask about value, you probably shouldn't be shopping for a Ferrari in the first place. But the Scuderia does give you a lot of upgrades for your 65-percent-greater financial contribution. By ditching the sound insulation, replacing some significant components with carbon-fiber versions (door panels, central tunnel, seats), ripping out the carpet and making the floor aluminum, Ferrari shaved about 450 pounds off the F430's already svelte 3,196-pound curb weight. The 4.3-liter V8 also came in for revisions, albeit minor ones, resulting in a 20-horsepower gain for a total of 503 hp. The result isn't what we'd call refined, exactly, but it sure is fast -- the 0-60-mph sprint drops from 4 four seconds to a shade over 3, making the Scuderia one of the quickest cars in the world.

The 430 Scuderia also employs the services of E-Diff2, an electronic dream team that combines the F430's E-Diff electronic limited-slip differential with the 599 GTB Fiorano's F1-Trac traction control system. E-Diff2 offers 40 percent more acceleration out of corners than a traditional traction/stability control system, so it won't just save your bacon -- it'll also make you look like a better driver. Ferrari's single-clutch automated manual F1 gearbox is mandatory on the Scuderia. Some may wish for a conventional manual transmission instead, but Ferrari says the F1's quicker shift times make it ideal for racetrack duty.

The limited-production 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia is an unparalleled track day toy or look-at-me accessory for folks with a roster of more comfortable daily-driver options. We'd rather have a 599 GTB Fiorano for just $20,000 more -- but then, that's because we don't already have one in the garage.