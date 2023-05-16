Do All Electric Cars Use the Same Charger?

There are three types of charging stations that all electric cars can use, from slow to fast: Level 1, Level 2, and DC fast charging or Level 3. Each has its own form of plugs and power ratings, which we'll detail here.

Level 1 charging: Uses the standard 120-volt outlet in your home. It is the most convenient since just about everyone has an outlet somewhere, but it also provides the slowest charging rate. Level 1 charging is best suited for plug-in hybrids such as the Toyota RAV4 Prime, which have smaller batteries and can be easily charged overnight. It is less useful for all-electric vehicles with larger batteries, like a Tesla Model Y, which can take days to charge if the battery is low.

Level 2 charging: Level 2 charging uses a 240-volt outlet — similar to the ones used for an electric (not gas) dryer — and represents the fastest way to charge at home, as anything greater can only be found in industrial or commercial settings. While there are multiple 240-volt outlet types, only a couple are suitable for EV charging (either a NEMA 6-50 or a NEMA 14-50). You'll likely need an electrician to verify if you have the proper outlet in your home and to check if your home can accommodate the extra draw in power. You can also find these stations in public places like shopping centers or near hotels.

DC fast charging (Level 3): Is called DC (direct current) because with this method of charging, the power goes directly to the battery rather than flowing through the vehicle's onboard charger. These chargers are much larger and require significantly more power to operate. As such, these stations are not for home use. A DC fast-charging station’s charge rate is typically listed in kilowatts (kW). Level 3 stations will generally range from 25 kW on the lower end to upward of 350 kW on the high end. Similar to public Level 2 chargers, you can find DC fast chargers at office parks, shopping centers or dedicated charging stations. Tesla's Supercharger network is also considered a DC fast charger.

Take a look at our "How Long Does It Take to Charge an Electric Car?" article for more detailed information about what to expect when hooking up an EV to these different charger types.