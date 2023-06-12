Future General Motors electric vehicles will be equipped with Tesla charging ports, GM CEO Mary Barra announced last week. This news comes less than a month after Ford revealed its own partnership with Tesla — both deals will allow upcoming electric vehicles from GM and Ford to juice up at Tesla's Supercharger stations, by way of including a charge port on the EVs that works with Tesla's proprietary NACS (North American Charging Standard) plug.

Existing EVs from both automakers will be able to tap into the far-reaching Supercharger network as early as 2024 using an adapter. For owners of a current GM electric vehicle, access will come in the form of new software on GM’s mobile app, which will continue to be updated, GM says.

The first next-gen GM and Ford electric vehicles are due in 2025 and will have a NACS plug from the get-go. Curiously, Ford detailed that its future EVs will feature dual charging ports — a NACS port and a CCS port (the non-Tesla fast-charging port) — while General Motors seems to be going NACS-only. Upcoming GM electric vehicles will still be able to tap into charging networks using the CCS standard using an adapter.

While Tesla has already announced that other automakers' EVs will be able to tap into some stations in its Supercharger network, the partnerships with GM and Ford mean that the entire network is open to EVs from those manufacturers, and GM/Ford owners won't have to carry adapters to plug in. (However, GM owners will need a CCS adapter to plug into those stations.) The big question is whether Supercharger stations can handle the influx of Ford and GM vehicles juicing up. We've already seen videos on social media of long lines at Superchargers in heavily trafficked corridors like I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Unless these additional chargers are created at these popular stations, Tesla, GM and Ford owners on a road trip could wait for hours before they even plug in.