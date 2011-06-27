  1. Home
Used 1997 Eagle Vision Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Vision
Overview
See Vision Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1820
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/432.0 mi.306.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1820
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.3 l
Horsepower214 hp @ 5850 rpm161 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.56.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.58.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.6 in.201.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3527 lbs.3446 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height56.3 in.56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Black
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Clr.
  • Stone White
  • Deep Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Clr.
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Amethyst Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Stone White
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
