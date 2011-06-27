Used 1998 Eagle Talon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Problems of age zombiemotors , 05/04/2015 ESi 2dr Hatchback 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Well I was given a 1998 Eagle Talon as a gift. Always look a gift horse in the mouth. Apparently the previous owner had drove it like he stole it. It needed a rad hose which was not a problem or a great expense but it also needed a new front axle on the passenger side. Easy change. Normally but not with the Talon. The axle was seized in the hub and as a result it had to be cut out and the hub had to also be replaced. That came to $300 plus a lot of time. Next I discovered that the front suspension was shot. I could not buy the parts locally and had to use the internet to find them. Also a part on the rear suspension was bent and I could not get it period. Had to straighten it. Report Abuse

1998 Eagle Talon ESi avril89lavigne , 09/11/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car so far has done well. One common problem though, is the cracked head gasket (which is expensive to fix). My car has many extras so of course, there is more to go wrong. But so far, it's been a good car.

1998 eagle talon johnie tyler , 10/28/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i bought my 1998 talon esi almost two months ago, i love the interior design of the car don't really care for the gray interior i prefer the tan. the car is really reliable the only thing i done to mine is when i first bought it i changed the plugs, wires, oil, tranny filter, all new fluids, and replaced all hoses and belts. i have never has my car broke down on me yet.

Good Sandy Dunbar , 07/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car is fine. However, the back spindle is damaged.