Used 1998 Eagle Talon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Talon
4.7
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Problems of age

zombiemotors, 05/04/2015
ESi 2dr Hatchback
Well I was given a 1998 Eagle Talon as a gift. Always look a gift horse in the mouth. Apparently the previous owner had drove it like he stole it. It needed a rad hose which was not a problem or a great expense but it also needed a new front axle on the passenger side. Easy change. Normally but not with the Talon. The axle was seized in the hub and as a result it had to be cut out and the hub had to also be replaced. That came to $300 plus a lot of time. Next I discovered that the front suspension was shot. I could not buy the parts locally and had to use the internet to find them. Also a part on the rear suspension was bent and I could not get it period. Had to straighten it.

1998 Eagle Talon ESi

avril89lavigne, 09/11/2008
The car so far has done well. One common problem though, is the cracked head gasket (which is expensive to fix). My car has many extras so of course, there is more to go wrong. But so far, it's been a good car.

1998 eagle talon

johnie tyler, 10/28/2009
i bought my 1998 talon esi almost two months ago, i love the interior design of the car don't really care for the gray interior i prefer the tan. the car is really reliable the only thing i done to mine is when i first bought it i changed the plugs, wires, oil, tranny filter, all new fluids, and replaced all hoses and belts. i have never has my car broke down on me yet.

Good

Sandy Dunbar, 07/03/2002
The car is fine. However, the back spindle is damaged.

Eagle talon 98

James Zalin, 10/24/2002
My eagle talon is one of the best cars I've owned to date. I love the style of it and comfort of the ride too. The performance for only having 140 horses under the hood is great. I'm very impressed and satisfied with my car. I only wish they wouldn't have stopped making them.

