  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1992 Eagle Talon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Eagle Talon Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Talon
Overview
See Talon Inventory
See Talon Inventory
See Talon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222120
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg19/26 mpg18/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.2/410.8 mi.300.2/410.8 mi.284.4/363.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG222120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm195 hp @ 6000 rpm195 hp @ 6000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Valvesno1616
Cam typenoDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.43.9 in.43.9 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.45.7 in.45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.4 in.52.4 in.52.4 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight2712 lbs.2791 lbs.3108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.51.4 in.52.0 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bluish Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Tennessee Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Tennessee Blue Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Bluish Red Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Tennessee Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black
  • Bluish Red Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
See Talon InventorySee Talon InventorySee Talon Inventory

Related Used 1992 Eagle Talon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles