  1. Home
  2. Eagle
  3. Eagle Talon
  4. Used 1991 Eagle Talon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Eagle Talon Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Talon
Overview
See Talon Inventory
See Talon Inventory
See Talon Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202122
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/23 mpg19/26 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/363.4 mi.300.2/410.8 mi.300.2/410.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG202122
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm203 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm125 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower195 hp @ 6000 rpm190 hp @ 6000 rpm135 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves1616no
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)no
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.45.7 in.45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Measurements
Length172.4 in.172.4 in.172.4 in.
Curb weight3101 lbs.2651 lbs.2651 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.9 cu.ft.6.9 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Rallye Red
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Pewter Mist Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Pewter Mist Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Rallye Red
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl
  • Pewter Mist Metallic
  • Dark Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Rallye Red
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
See Talon InventorySee Talon InventorySee Talon Inventory

Related Used 1991 Eagle Talon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles